Runners blitz Lake to Lake

PARTICIPANTS braved cool weather conditions on Sunday as Mercy Regional College held their annual ‘Lake to Lake’ Fun Run and Walk.

Ninety eight entrants took part in the event, which was organised by the school’s Year 12 students and co-ordinated by teacher Darren Cheeseman.

Contestants participated in three categories; an eight-kilometre run, a four-kilometre run or a four-kilometre walk.

This year’s course saw runners and walkers begin their journey at the Camperdown Golf Club, head up the golf course driveway to the edge of Lake Bullen Merri, before returning to the start-finish line.

Tom Kelly and Kate Hallyburton were the first male and female runners to complete the open section of the run, with Jenny Phillips the first walker across the line.

Other winners on the day included Brendan Williams, Charlie Tickner, Kiarna Murfett, Alicia Boyd, Sandy McBean, Ethan Boyd and Nathan Hallyburton.

Nick Hose Fitness was the major sponsor of the event, with all proceeds from the day going to Terang and Mortlake Health Services.

Open 8km run: (male) Tom Kelly 30.56mins, (female) Kate Hallyburton 34.58mins;

Masters (40+) 8km run: Brendan Williams 40.00mins;

Under 16 8km run: Charlie Tickner 33.56mins;

Primary age 8km run: Kiarna Murfett 47mins;

Open 4km run: Alicia Boyd 19.04mins;

Masters 4km run: Sandy McBean 34.48mins;

Under 16 4km run: Ethan Boyd 18.54mins;

Primary age 4km run: Nathan Hallyburton 20.53mins;

4km walk: Jenny Phillips 36.10mins.