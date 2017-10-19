Ready for a rocking weekend

A ‘BLAST from the past’ experience is set to take over Camperdown from tonight (Friday), with the Rock the Clock festival committee making its final preparations for the inaugural extravaganza.

The festival will be the result of collaboration between local music group Tuniversal and the recently formed Camperdown NextGen.

Camperdown NextGen member Glen Bernoth said the focus of the event will be on providing a unique experience for the Camperdown community.

“It’s the community working for the community,” he said.

Mr Bernoth is hoping the festival’s success will encourage the group to drive more initiatives for the town in the future.

“Our core focus was to make sure that we came up with some great ideas,” he said.

Mr Bernoth said the interest in the festival so far is positive.

Organising committee member Jo Williams said she is surprised with the support from the Camperdown community.

“I’m just thrilled with the community spirit that has been demonstrated,” she said.

“It just goes to show that Camperdown is a really amazing community to be a part of.”

Ms Williams said she is excited to launch the official Rock the Clock calendar, which features a number of locals dressed up in retro fashion.

The launch will take place at the Commercial Hotel tonight at 7.30pm.

One of the major attractions of the weekend will be a pop-up drive-in cinema showing of the 1985 film ‘Back to the Future’.

Gates will open at the Camperdown Showgrounds on Friday at 7.30pm, with tickets at the gate available for $10 per family or entry is free for wristband holders.

The Colac Collectible Car Club is hosting a collectible vehicle display, which will stretch along Manifold Street between Bath and Cressy streets and feature both vintage and retro vehicles of all shapes, colours and customisations.

Club committee member Dallas Petrie said entries will be welcome from all cars from the vintage era of the early 1900s all the way up to the more retro vehicles of the 60s and 70s.

The Miss Rock the Clock competition will also see the best of local pin-up talent on show at the Clock Tower Stage from 1pm on Saturday.

The competition will include two Camperdown-based competitors – Miss Ivy Pearl (Jennifer Rowan) and Miss Louise Rose (Kajol Eagle).

For the fashion-oriented, the ‘WD News Hive’ will be open from 9am to welcome those wanting to touch up their hair and make-up with stylist Eva Baker or get some new ink with pop-up tattoo artist Lucy Webster.

The Theatre Royal will also be a hub of activity, kicking off at 2pm with a fashion show from Lismore’s Dorothy Nicol – ‘Fashion Vintage to Retro’.

Renowned local and visiting bands and artists will be rocking out the classics at stages across town, with Tuniversal starting off at the Clock Tower Stage at 10am.

Music will continue at the Theatre Royal throughout the afternoon and into the evening, as well as performers at the Commercial and Hampden hotels – including renowned acts such as R.P. and the Crybabies and Peter Daffy.

Markets and stalls from local business owners, food vendors and artists will also cover Finlay Avenue throughout the day.

Individual festival passes are available for $45 each or $90 for a family pass (two adults and two children).

For more information about other ticketing prices, the full program or to purchase tickets, visit www.rocktheclock.com.au.