Playground set for South Beach

LAKE Bullen Merri’s South Beach is set to have a new playground in place ahead of Christmas this year, but the project hinges on locals willing to pitch in to help.

The playground has come at no cost to the community being a gift from Saint Patrick’s Primary School, which replaced and upgraded the playground last year.

It includes slides, monkey rings, a flying fox and a fireman’s pole and will be located under a giant shade sale which has already been installed adjacent to the reserve’s barbecue rotunda.

South Beach Committee of Management secretary Peter Place said a working bee had been scheduled for Saturday, November 4 to begin installing the playground.

“We have a total of 23 poles which have to be cemented into the ground,” he said.

“Each one of them has to be a certain height, in a particular line and properly levelled in order for the playground to be fit into place.

“That’s a huge undertaking, which is why we’re calling on locals to give us a hand.”

Mr Place said 12 to 15 helpers were needed.

“If people have two or three hours they can give us, we’d love to see them, particularly any tradies out there who are used to working with levels,” he said.

“We won’t get all the poles installed in one day, it will probably take three or four working bees, so the more helpers we have, the better.”

Mr Place said the playground would be a “huge asset for the South Beach reserve and the wider community”.

“It’ll be a great addition – kids will be able to have fun on the playground while the adults fire up the barbecue in the nearby rotunda and catch up with friends,” he said.

Advance Camperdown member and Lake Bullen Merri Road proponent Philip Russell threw his support behind the project.

“I’m in awe of what Peter and his small team continue to do for the lake and our district,” he said.

“They keep South Beach beautiful and family-friendly with very limited support.

“The new playground is a great project for the community to get behind.

“Helping out with the working bee will make a big difference not only to South Beach, but also to our community’s prospects for the re-opening of the Lake Bullen Merri Road.

“In showing that we’re willing to help look after the reserve, we’re also showing that we have enough community spirit to manage the road once it is re-opened.”

Mr Russell recently discussed the prospect of re-opening the road with Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan, Corangamite Shire representatives, Victorian Recreational Fishing and Fishing Victoria.

People keen to volunteer at the working bee are asked to contact Mr Place on 0400 138 135 or Mr Russell on 0439 540 457, or simply turn up at the South Beach reserve from 10.30am.