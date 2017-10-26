Planning starts for new hospital

A NEW hospital for Camperdown is firmly on the radar after South West Healthcare executives yesterday announced a Master Plan would be undertaken over the coming months.

Board chairman John Maher said it was the best indication to date that the hospital would be redeveloped.

“The planning phase will investigate options that will likely see all of our Camperdown health services, which are currently delivered from four separate sites, consolidated on to the one site, which would result in a one-stop shop for everything to do with health,” he said.

“This would create a leading, modern, comprehensive and fully-integrated rural health service for our Camperdown and district community.”

Mr Maher said the aim was to bring the Camperdown hospital, Merindah Lodge, the David Newman Adult Day Centre and Camperdown Mental Health Services under the one roof.

“Whether we stay on the site here (Robinson Street) or move to a greenfield site, we don’t know,” he said.

“The planning process will explore all those options, including service design and access.”

Once finalised, costing would then be sought to complete the preferred option and approaches made to the State Government for the necessary funding.

Funding for the Master Plan has been provided through a State Government grant awarded to South West Healthcare earlier this year.

“The announcement to start formal planning for a new facility is extremely timely given the Camperdown hospital has experienced an extraordinary period of growth over the past 12 months,” Mr Maher said.

“There was a 47.5 per cent increase in inpatients alone during 2016/17, an increase of 718 inpatients on the previous year.

“Despite the fact our facilities are not up to the current standards expected of healthcare facilities, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for doing such a great job and working so hard to deliver high quality health services in buildings that are now no longer fit for purpose.”

Silver Thomas Hanley has been appointed as the principal architect for the project and will undertake planning for the Camperdown redevelopment in conjunction with detailed planning associated with the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.

Sandra Hilton has also been appointed as the redevelopment project manager for both sites and will work closely with South West Healthcare’s service development director Jamie Brennan and Camperdown Campus manager Janine Dureau-Finn.

Mr Maher said the planning process would continue well into 2018 and include consultation with associated organisations, doctors and the wider community.

“It is hoped the completed Master Plan will then lead to funding approval for the desired redevelopment but we cannot make any assumptions that this is a done deal,” he said.

“However, we are optimistic and I can assure you we will be seeking government support and commitment in the upcoming months.

“The board is extremely committed to seeing this project through and to securing the funding required to plan and fully redevelop this key campus of South West Healthcare.”