New festival keeps old times alive

THE inaugural Rock the Clock festival saw Manifold Street transformed into a nirvana for lovers of all things vintage and retro over the weekend.

From vintage cars to old-fashioned hairdos, hundreds of locals joined with visitors from across the state and beyond to enjoy a jam-packed line-up in Camperdown.

From Friday night’s drive-in screening of ‘Back to the Future’ to the final performance at the Hampden Hotel on Sunday, the organising committee have reported numbers in excess of 4000 patrons.

Camperdown NextGen member Glen Bernoth said all of the events attracted large numbers.

“By and large, the feedback has been really positive,” he said.

Mr Bernoth hoped the committee would be able to continue activities on both the Saturday and Sunday next year, as well as installing a timber stage at the Clock Tower.

He thanked the community for supporting the inaugural event.

“I think businesses really embraced what we wanted to do for the town,” Mr Bernoth said.

“It’s by the community and for the community.

“We are really buoyed by the people who said they can support us next year.”

Organising committee member Jo Williams said the committee was “thrilled” with the response to the weekend.

“For many people who were regular rockabilly festival goers, they said it was by far the most inclusive,” she said.

Ms Williams praised the community for their involvement in the festival, including local businesses, sponsors and community members.

Organising committee member Peter Daffy thanked his fellow committee members and the local community for supporting the inaugural event.

“The attention to detail of all the different aspects was first-rate,” he said.

Corangamite Shire mayor Jo Beard said the inaugural festival was a “great success”.

“It was fantastic not only for Camperdown, but for the entire Corangamite Shire,” she said.

“It was great to see the support that was shown.

“It’s great to be able to offer something different.”

Cr Beard praised the organising committee for their effort in co-ordinating the event.

“They really need to be congratulated,” she said.

“In rural communities like ours, it’s really important to be able to go to events like this.”

Colac Collectible Car Club committee member Heather Petrie said the car display was “beyond expectations”.

“The buzz from everyone was fantastic,” she said.

About 150 cars lined Little Manifold Street, with more parked along Manifold Street.