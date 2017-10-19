Marathon effort from local runners

SEVERAL locals have taken to the streets of the city to contest the annual Melbourne Marathon last Sunday.

Twenty three runners from Camperdown and nearby Cobden were among the 30,000 strong field that took part in the 40th staging of the event.

The marathon started beneath the stands of the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Batman Avenue and finished with a lap of the hallowed turf inside the stadium.

Marathon runner Michael Kavenagh said there were a number of participants from the town competing in various categories.

“I think we had ten do the full distance, which is pretty good really, but there was quite a few that also did the shorter runs,” he said.

“It was ideal weather for a marathon; (other people were saying) you couldn’t get better conditions.

“There wasn’t much wind, just a light breeze which was nice and it didn’t get too hot.”

Others to tackle the marathon distance included Brian Cunningham, Shane McCann, Kim Helmore, Michelle Norton, Darren Evans, brothers James and William Keough, along with father-son duo Paul and Joe Kingston.

Paul was running his 11th marathon, with Joe attempting his first, as the pair finished with the same time after running together over the journey.

Joe relied on his father’s experience to complete the full distance, as he battled the onset of cramps after 20 kilometres.

Sunday also marked the first time Paul had competed as part of the Melbourne Marathon Spartans Club, which is exclusive to those who have ran over ten marathons.

In the other categories, Brian Wickenton attempted his first half marathon, whilst Gary O’Neil, Renea McDonald, Caitlin Hickey, Georgia Hickey, Aleisha Mahony, Anna Wall and Sarah Wall all ran the 21 kilometre distance.

Mercy Regional College students Maddie Hickey and Ebony Davis were also part of the field that took on the half marathon.

Kelly Wickenton, Maria Hickey, Rachel Hickey and James O’Neil competed in the 10 kilometre run.

In other running news, Simon Bowman is set to tackle the largest marathon in the world, the TCS New York City Marathon on November 5.

Sunday’s official times:

Marathon (hours, minutes, seconds): Darren Evans 3:25.10, Brian Cunningham 3:28.08, James Keough 3:35.48, William Keough 3:35.48, Michael Kavenagh 3:45.02, Kim Helmore 3:52.00, Michelle Norton 3:57.17, Shane McCann 4:01.08, Paul Kingston 4:28.27, Joe Kingston 4:28.27.

Half marathon: Gary O’Neil 1:51.00, Caitlin Hickey 1:55.50, Aleisha Mahony 1:55.50, Brian Wickenton 2:06.08, Maddie Hickey 2:09.08, Ebony Davis 2:09.08, Georgia Hickey 2:10.54, Anna Wall 2:10.54, Sarah Wall 2:10.54, Renea McDonald 2:27.00.

10km run: James O’Neil 26.46, Kelly Wickenton 01:15.15, Rachel Hickey 01:33.35, Maria Hickey 01:33.36.