Latest sports stars recognised

THE Corangamite Sportsmen’s Club have announced their most recent batch of award winners during last Tuesday’s presentation night.

Sixty people attended the dinner, honouring the district’s sporting achievers, where awards for the months spanning from June to September were presented.

Alongside the award presentation, Philip Robinson was a guest speaker, giving attendees an insight into his recent trek with the Land Rover Owners Club to Cape York.

For the month of June, Emma Wright and Jacoba Mungean were recognised for their efforts in netball and indoor bowls respectively.

July’s awards went to Barry Roycroft for equestrian, along with indoor bowls teams Jan Ovens and Pam Wines and men’s pair Arthur Finch and Brett Mungean.

August saw Cobden’s Simon Morris recognised for his football career, whilst team awards were given to Cobden Technical School’s senior football side and Camperdown’s indoor bowls team.

Kathy Hall was September’s sports star of the month for her achievements in netball, whilst Timboon Demons 17 and under netballers, along with Kolora Noorat’s senior footballers were awarded sports teams of the month.

The next Sportsmen’s club dinner will see the announcement of the district’s sports stars and sports team for the calendar year, both categories having a senior and junior winner.

A judging panel will select winners of the senior and junior sports team awards, while individual awards are set to be determined in a vote by club members on a 3-2-1 basis.

The dinner is currently scheduled to be held on December 12.

Award winners are as follows:

June: senior Emma Wright (netball) and junior Jacoba Mungean (indoor bowls);

July: senior Barry Roycroft (equestrian), senior team Jan Ovens-Pam Wines and Arthur Finch-Brett Mungean (indoor bowls pairs);

August: senior Simon Morris (football), junior team Cobden Technical School (football), senior team Camperdown indoor bowls fours team;

September: senior Kathy Hall (netball); junior team Timboon Demons 17 and under netball, senior team Kolora Noorat senior football.