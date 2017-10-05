End of an era for iconic hall

THE Leslie Manor community has given their local hall a ‘last hurrah’ before it was sold back to the homestead owners Dan and Patrice O’Brien on Friday (today).

Hall committee secretary Debbie Marshman said it was pleasing to see the hall return to someone who could maintain it and return it to its former glory.

“We used to have a variety of events here,” she said.

“It (the hall’s maintenance) sort of got past us.”

The Leslie Manor region consisted of 18,000 acres between Foxhow and Pomborneit and was formerly known as the Punpundah Estate.

John Hastie originally owned the property and his niece Jane built the hall on the corner of the homestead site in 1926.

She named it the Anderson Memorial Hall to commemorate her son Dr Theodore Anderson, who had died earlier that year.

During the hall’s early days, it acted as a multi-purpose facility, housing school classes, community dances, church and other social events.

Mrs Anderson left the property in March of 1931 to move to a property in Melbourne, hoping to return one day.

However, she died in June of 1933 at her home in Toorak.

Not long after Mrs Anderson’s death, the new owners – the Wilsons – transferred the ownership of the property to the community, leading to the appointment of three hall trustees.

Throughout the 40s and 50s, the hall continued to be a community hub, acting as the headquarters of the local Country Women’s Association (CWA) branch.

Long-time Leslie Manor residents Andrew Rahles-Rahbula and Sally Hosgood recalled memories of the hall during its heyday, including dances during the 1930s, monthly church services, a

temporary school building, a table tennis table and the tennis court, which was installed in the 1950s, in action.

Tennis teams from Derrinallum, Chocolyn and Foxhow travelled to the hall to compete until the 1970s.

The sale also included a piano which a community member sold to the hall in the 1920s.

Ms Hosgood said the hall was a place to forget life’s hardships, especially during the financial hardships of the early to mid-1900s.

She also remembered having to ride a horse to and from the hall, when it was used as a temporary school.

While Mr O’Brien bought the homestead in 1999, the community continued to oversee the use of the hall.

However, the frequency of events has dwindled over recent years, with the hall only used for the occasional local 21st birthday party or the annual Christmas celebrations.

Community member Gilbert Brooks said Mr O’Brien had a love for preserving things and planned to clean and paint the hall.

Ms Marshman hoped the community would still be able to use the hall for special occasions.

The town visited the hall one final time last Friday night, with about 35 people coming together to enjoy a community barbecue and a chat about their memories of the hall.

Stories shared included the power going out and eating Christmas dinner by candlelight and the region’s rabbits taking shelter under the hall during a hailstorm.