C’mty backs Silver Lining

CAMPERDOWN community members rolled out the red carpet for a charity bike ride last week.

The 10 Silver Lining Ride participants, including Nine News sports reporter Clint Stanaway, stopped at Camperdown last Thursday to enjoy a community barbecue and a much-needed rest.

The riders travelled about 1000 kilometres from Adelaide to Melbourne to raise money for the cause against ovarian cancer.

The group made the journey in honour of their friends and loved ones Mandy Herbert and Helen Hatzis, who both recently died from ovarian cancer.

The ride began in Adelaide on Saturday, October 21 and ended at the MCG last Sunday.

An initiative of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF), the ride hit its $100,000 fundraising target over the weekend.

OCRF ambassador Clint Stanaway said the ride was a worthwhile cause to raise funds towards fighting the disease.

“Cancer rarely has a silver lining, but in this case, hope is what drives us,” he said.

“It’s too simplistic to think that somebody, somewhere, someday will find a cure, or create an early detection test.

“There are too many families losing mums, sisters, daughters and wives to stand idly by.”

Mrs Herbert’s daughter Georgie said the memory of her mother inspired her to keep riding.

“Mum would think us completely and utterly nuts doing this, but I know she’d be insanely proud,” she said.

“We know how devastating this is, firsthand, and we want everyone we meet along the ride to not only help us by donating towards research, but also be more aware of the disease and its often vague symptoms.”

Members from local emergency services, including the Country Fire Authority, State Emergency Service, Police, as well as the Lions Club, hosted the barbecue.

For more information or to donate directly to the cause, visit give.everydayhero.com/au/silver-lining-ride or the ‘Silver Lining Ride’ Facebook page.

For more information about the symptoms of ovarian cancer, visit ocrf.com.au or phone 1300 682 742.