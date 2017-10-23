Bookaar, Pombo impress

POMBORNEIT has leapt into second position on South West Cricket’s division one Twenty20 ladder after claiming comfortable victories against Terang and Camperdown.

The Bulls wins were set up by strong bowling performances, with Pomborneit claiming 18 wickets for the day.

In the morning game, Pomborneit batted first, with Tim Place and David Murphy sharing a 67-run opening partnership before the latter was dismissed.

The partnership laid a strong foundation for the Bulls innings, as Place (48) carried on the scoring for Pomborneit as they finished their innings at 6/127.

Matthew Richardson (11) was the only other Pomborneit batsmen to enter double figures, as Terang’s bowlers had limited answers for the opening duo.

The Bulls made a strong start in the field, snaring two early breakthroughs as Liam Geary and Tyson Hay were dismissed cheaply.

Those dismissals set the tone for the Bulls, as they claimed regular wickets on their way to bowling out Terang for 89.

Grant Place (3/9), Tim Place (2/8) and Jordan Riches (2/10) were best with the ball, guiding the Bulls to a 38-run win.

The afternoon match against Camperdown ran to a similar script for the Bulls, winning the match by 47 runs.

Batting first, Pomborneit scored 6/125 with several batsmen making contributions.

Luke Reynolds (28 not out) top scored, whilst and Brad Hillman (22), David Murphy (22), Riches (19) and Grant Place (14) added to the Bulls total.

In reply, Camperdown was bowled out for 78, as the Bulls carried their morning performance with the ball into the second match.

Tim Place (2/9) dismissed danger man Jye McLaughlin (21) to give Pomborneit some breathing space, with Shane Stephens (21) causing some concern for Bulls skipper Michael Townsend.

No other batsmen reached double figures for Camperdown, as Pomborneit’s bowling efforts were backed by a strong fielding display with three run outs in the innings.

Riches (2/8), Stephen Walters (1/14) and Grant Place (1/24) claimed the wickets along with Tim Place for the Bulls.

Bookaar skipper Simon Baker will be happy his side showed improvement with the bat, as the Pelicans posted commanding totals in their two wins over Camperdown and Cobden.

A 160-run opening stand between Eddie Lucas (79) and Rohan Symes (84 not out) guided the Pelicans to a 64-run triumph over the Lakers.

The pair scored at will for Bookaar, with Camperdown finally breaking the partnership in 16th over, dismissing Lucas.

Simon Baker (13 not out) joined Symes at the crease, with both batsmen ending the innings unbeaten as Bookaar finished 1/189.

In response, Camperdown provided some resistance in the run chase, but the target would prove too great.

The Pelicans made an early breakthrough when Jye McLaughlin was dismissed for one, and whilst Camperdown were able to consolidate after his dismissal, Bookaar proved too strong to register their first victory of the season.

Michael Winzar (2/15), Nick Jones (2/25) and Shaun Moloney (1/16) claimed the wickets for Bookaar, as the Lakers ended their 20 overs at 5/125.

In the afternoon match, the Pelicans accounted for Cobden, defeating the Knights by 63 runs.

Bookaar’s batting performance from the morning match carried into the afternoon contest, with the Pelicans posting 5/173.

It was more of a shared load for Bookaar this time around, with several players making starts as the Pelicans took advantage of the fast outfield at the Camperdown Showgrounds.

Symes (38) and Eddie Lucas (36) again made runs, supported by Fraser Lucas (38) and Winzar (23 not out).

Bookaar then controlled an under strength Cobden batting line-up, claiming eight wickets as the Knights finished their allotted overs at 8/110.

At one stage Cobden were on the ropes at 6/55, before Darcy Meade (21) and Matthew Ross-Watson (17) added much needed runs.

Jarrod Evans (3/29) and Moloney (2/24) were Bookaar’s best bowlers, as the two wins lifted them into fourth position on the ladder.

Camperdown were unable to replicate their impressive start to the season, as the Lakers were defeated by both Bookaar and Pomborneit.

The Lakers had few answers for Bookaar’s batting line-up after the Pelicans won the toss and elected to bat at the Camperdown Showgrounds.

The visiting Lakers could only claim one wicket in the 20 overs they spent on the field, as the Pelicans posted 1/189, thanks to a 160-run opening partnership.

Simon Richardson (1/57) was the only bowler for Camperdown to claim a wicket, as the Lakers were unable to stem the flow of runs.

Camperdown ended the match at 5/125, a respectable score considering the total they had to chase

Camperdown’s innings didn’t get off to a great start when they lost Jye McLaughlin in just the second over.

The Lakers recovered from the early wicket, with Ryan Robbins (40) and Darren Evans (25) leading the run scorers.

Jack Atkins (17 not out) and Steven Fisher (15) also made starts, but were unable to provide the bigger score that Camperdown desperately needed.

In the afternoon game, Camperdown’s batting let them down, slumping to a 47-run defeat against Pomborneit.

The Lakers once again came up against another side with batting strength, however Camperdown did have the Bulls 4/57.

Pomborneit’s middle order stood up at the right time, guiding them to 125 for the loss of just two more wickets.

McLaughlin (1/2), Richardson (1/13), Harry Sumner (1/16) and Shane Wilson (1/21) all took wickets for Camperdown.

In reply, the Lakers were unable to gain any real momentum, losing two batsmen with the score on 30, a further three wickets on 60 and three more on 70, before the last wicket fell with the scoreboard on 78.

McLaughlin (21) and Stephens (21) top scored for the Lakers, but received limited support.