Arnold claims top gong

CAMPERDOWN Football Netball Club held its 2017 presentation night at the Five Star Function Centre last Friday.
Senior football:
Lindsey Stratton Perpetual best and fairest winner Riley Arnold 97 votes, runner-up Cameron Spence 91.
Ray Russell Memorial most determined Sam Cunnington, most improved Riley Arnold, leading goal kicker Jordan Bain, coach’s award Luke O’Neil.
Reserves football:
Atchison and Scroggie Perpetual best and fairest winner Ben Reid 79 votes, runner-up Devon Coates 60.
Most determined Shane Morgan, coach’s award Daniel Page.
Under 18.5 football:
Lindsey Stratton Perpetual best and fairest winner Charlie Brett 85 votes, runner-up Jake Fowler 79.
Richard Cooper Memorial most improved Toby White, most determined Dominic Cunningham, Shane Herbertson Memorial most consistent James Henry, coach’s award Nick Jones.
Open netball:
Best and fairest winner Leah Sinnott 31 votes, runner-up Jaymie Finch 25, coach’s award Emily Finch.
Division one:
Best and fairest winner Olivia Hickey 20 votes, Lucy Gstrein 17, coach’s award Daisy Green.
Division two:
Best and fairest winner Rebecca Bloomfield 31 votes, runner-up Ashleigh Bloomfield 23, coach’s award Sarah McInnes.
Division three:
Best and fairest winner Sophie Sumner 19 votes, runners-up Rose Messer, Emma Giblett, Kayla Hallyburton 15, coach’s award Eliza Johnstone.
17 and under:
Best and fairest winner Krystal Baker 41 votes, runner-up Olivia Henzen 27, Tracey Sheehan Memorial most determined Nina Harris, coach’s award Chelsea Baker.
15 and under:
Best and fairest winner Molly Hedrick 39 votes, runner-up Zali Searle 23, coach’s award Maggie Conheady.
13 and under:
Best and fairest winner Tahli Kent 26 votes, runner-up Ruby Conheady 20, coach’s award Rosie Pickles.
Lex Scally Memorial netball club person of the year: Peter Gstrein.
Life membership and best club person: Ian Gordon.
