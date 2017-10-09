Arnold claims top gong

Senior football award winners (l-r) Sam Cunnington, Riley Arnold, Cameron Spence and Luke O’Neil.

CAMPERDOWN Football Netball Club held its 2017 presentation night at the Five Star Function Centre last Friday.

Senior football:

Lindsey Stratton Perpetual best and fairest winner Riley Arnold 97 votes, runner-up Cameron Spence 91.

Ray Russell Memorial most determined Sam Cunnington, most improved Riley Arnold, leading goal kicker Jordan Bain, coach’s award Luke O’Neil.

Reserves football:

Atchison and Scroggie Perpetual best and fairest winner Ben Reid 79 votes, runner-up Devon Coates 60.

Most determined Shane Morgan, coach’s award Daniel Page.

Under 18.5 football:

Lindsey Stratton Perpetual best and fairest winner Charlie Brett 85 votes, runner-up Jake Fowler 79.

Richard Cooper Memorial most improved Toby White, most determined Dominic Cunningham, Shane Herbertson Memorial most consistent James Henry, coach’s award Nick Jones.

Leah Sinnott (left) added to her runner-up result in the league’s open netball vote count by taking out the club best and fairest award. Shooter Emily Finch was presented with the coach’s award by her father Peter.

Open netball:

Best and fairest winner Leah Sinnott 31 votes, runner-up Jaymie Finch 25, coach’s award Emily Finch.

Division one:

Best and fairest winner Olivia Hickey 20 votes, Lucy Gstrein 17, coach’s award Daisy Green.

Division two:

Best and fairest winner Rebecca Bloomfield 31 votes, runner-up Ashleigh Bloomfield 23, coach’s award Sarah McInnes.

Division three:

Best and fairest winner Sophie Sumner 19 votes, runners-up Rose Messer, Emma Giblett, Kayla Hallyburton 15, coach’s award Eliza Johnstone.

17 and under:

Best and fairest winner Krystal Baker 41 votes, runner-up Olivia Henzen 27, Tracey Sheehan Memorial most determined Nina Harris, coach’s award Chelsea Baker.

15 and under:

Best and fairest winner Molly Hedrick 39 votes, runner-up Zali Searle 23, coach’s award Maggie Conheady.

13 and under:

Best and fairest winner Tahli Kent 26 votes, runner-up Ruby Conheady 20, coach’s award Rosie Pickles.

Lex Scally Memorial netball club person of the year: Peter Gstrein.

Life membership and best club person: Ian Gordon.

