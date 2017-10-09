Runners blitz Lake to Lake PARTICIPANTS braved cool weather conditions on Sunday as Mercy Regional College held their annual ‘Lake to Lake’ Fun Run and Walk. Read more »

Arnold claims top gong CAMPERDOWN Football Netball Club held its 2017 presentation night at the Five Star Function Centre last Friday. Read more »

Camperdown Football Netball Club Presentation Night 2017 Camperdown Football Netball Club held its 2017 presentation night on Friday, October 6. Take a look through our photos from the event. Read more »