Upkeep agreement for lake road

THE push to reopen the road around Lake Bullen Merri received a boost last week with a Corangamite Shire Council undertaking to maintain the road.

Road campaigner Philip Russell said he and fellow supporter Terry Brain had met with the shire’s chief executive officer Andrew Mason and Central Ward councillor Ruth Gstrein last week.

“It was a really good meeting with the road, North Beach and South Beach all discussed,” he said.

“The major thing to come out of the meeting was an assurance that should the road reopen, the council would maintain it.

“That’s a great outcome and a great step forward.”

Mr Russell said discussions also centred on the future maintenance of North Beach after earlier discussions with landholders cited it as an example of their concerns with regard to rubbish removal, indiscriminate tracks, noxious weeds and fire prevention.

“We need to show that we can properly manage those issues at North Beach and not replicate them should the road be reopened,” he said.

“The shire has already done a lot of work at the reserve, especially with regard to upgrading the access road, and we congratulate them for that – it looks fantastic.

“Mr Mason and Cr Gstrein also said they were quite happy for us to make suggestions about other works that could be done, such as better signage and combating the rubbish problem.

“We could also take a cue from Mount Leura where bollards have been used to prevent indiscriminate four-wheel drive access points.”

He said the shire had also started a long-term weed control plan with regard to the spiny rush plant which is taking over the shoreline.

“These are all positive advances in our push to reopen the road,” Mr Russell said.

Community volunteers were invited to show their support by attending a working bee at South Beach in the near future to install a playground and shade area at the reserve.

“It’s that community involvement that we want to promote because it shows the landholders along the road that, as a community, we can step up to responsibilities and maintain it into the future,” Mr Russell said.