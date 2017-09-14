Sudden death netball for Magpies

CAMPERDOWN Football Netball Club’s two remaining premiership hopes are set to put it all on the line during this Saturday’s preliminary finals at Reid Oval.

The Magpies have two netball teams hitting the court looking to secure a grand final berth.

Firstly, the 17 and under squad takes on Warrnambool for the third time in four weeks.

The Blues suffered a heavy defeat to minor premiers North Warrnambool in last Saturday’s second semi, going down by 23 goals.

The Magpies are yet to defeat Warrnambool in 2017, however the margin has been no greater than five goals in all three encounters.

The match will commence at 11am.

The Magpies’ open netballers are chasing a third successive grand final berth when they take on North Warrnambool.

The two sides have displayed some epic battles to date in 2017, and this Saturday promises to be no different.

The Eagles have won twice, by one and two goals respectively, while the Magpies’ victory also came by a single goal.

North Warrnambool were disappointing last weekend, soundly beaten by Koroit in the second semi.

Camperdown will go into the match full of confidence after a dominating performance against Cobden.

The first centre pass is scheduled for 1.30pm.