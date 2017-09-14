Students getting ready to race

VICTORIAN Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL) students from Camperdown College are revving their engines as they once again team up with the Victorian Mower Racing Association (VicMow) to organise the first round of Mow Down 2017.

The event will see modified ride on lawn mowers racing each other in a series of heats around the College’s oval on Fredericks Street on October 28.

The day will also feature a car boot sale and children’s entertainment.

As well as organising the event the students are building their own mower to be raced by students Ellen Emery, Tyson Williams and Beau Parlour.

A number of other students will also be racing mowers they have designed at home.

Careers teacher Sue Maskell said organising the event is incorporated into the student’s VCAL studies and helps create skills they can take into their future careers.

VicMow Secretary Debra Tormey said since working with the VCAL students two years ago participation in the sport has increased.

“It’s given us interest and it has helped kids who were planning to drop out of school stay on and complete their VCAL Certificate,” she said.

Gates open at 10am for a 10.30 start.

Public entry is $5 and children under 16 are free.

A $10 family ticket will be available.

For more information, contact Camperdown College on 5593 1617.