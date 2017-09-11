Ponders farewell roadhouse

AFTER 29 years of servicing the Skipton community, Nigel and Roslyn Ponder are calling it a day at the Skipton Roadhouse.

They handed over the reins last Sunday and began their long-awaited retirement.

The couple has been running the roadhouse since 1988 after moving to Skipton from Hamilton.

Mr Ponder wanted to leave his job as a truck driver before starting a family, and after regularly driving through Skipton, they decided to set up shop at the roadhouse.

“It’s a great place to live and we’ve raised our kids here,” he said.

Memories which stood out from the past 29 years were from the mornings after the annual Bolac B’n’S ball with many patrons covered in food dye and the Dunkeld Races.

“Those days are really good fun,” he said.

“There are some interesting characters who come in.”

Local Penny Henricksen worked for the Ponders in 2007 and said they would be greatly missed within the community.

“They’re good people; they really looked after the locals,” she said.

Ms Henricksen said after 29 years the couple deserved a break.

“It will be good for them, it’s very long hours,” she said.

New manager Prajith Billakanti is taking over the management of the roadhouse and is looking forward to the challenges of running the business.

The Ponders are now fulfilling their long-term plan of retiring at 60 and will be moving to Ballarat to be closer to their grandchildren.

Mr Ponder said they also have big plans for travelling and are looking forward to their retirement.

As well as their annual trips to Bali, he said they are excited to travel to Europe.