Old made new again at the Leura

THE new lessee of the Leura Hotel has given the property a new lease of life.

Ballarat and Portland-based antiques dealer Brian O’Halloran started setting up shop at the premises recently, with hopes to establish a diverse business in the near future.

“We’ll hopefully be a long-time business,” he said.

“We intend to use this facility to generate new interest in our stock.”

Mr O’Halloran and his partner Leisel sold their former Ballarat business Glenelg Auctions 15 months ago.

“My partner plans to put in a wine bar,” he said.

“Ultimately, we intend to furnish out the rooms and have some sort of tourism accommodation.”

Plans have already begun on the creation of a wine bar, as well as work on the existing kitchen to allow for a coffee shop service, with hopes to have it up and running before the end of November.

However, Mr O’Halloran stressed the services aimed to provide for the shop patrons.

He said the tourist accommodation would likely be available early to mid-2018.

Pieces available at the shop included Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian furniture, a number of Australian and international artworks and porcelain, silver and glass crockery.

Mr O’Halloran said they would both welcome new pieces and seek out estates from across western Victoria.

“We know a lot of people in western Victoria,” he said.

Mr O’Halloran said the townspeople had been “very supportive” of the new venture.

“They’re looking forward to the building being utilised,” he said.

Camperdown personality Lawrie Voutier purchased the property in May from previous owner and property developer Dean Montgomery.

He said he had confidence in Mr O’Halloran’s plans.

“I wish him the best. It’ll come up good,” Mr Voutier said.