Music fills the air at Weerite

MEMBERS of the Weerite and district community turned out in force to enjoy a day of music earlier this week.

As part of the inaugural ‘Morning Melodies’ event, about 100 music lovers packed out the Weerite Public Hall to listen to local musicians Andrea Weel and Ian ‘Bidge’ Boyd on Wednesday.

The duo performed separately for the first part of the day, then united following a short lunch break for a string of duets during the afternoon.

Mr Boyd and Ms Weel treated the crowd to renditions of classic country and folk songs, such as Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’.

The event also included a tribute to American country musician Don Williams, who died earlier in the month.

Mr Boyd said he and Ms Weel were “quite happy” with the turnout on Wednesday.

They conducted a straw poll to see how many people would want to come back to the hall for a similar event, with 95 per cent of attendees saying they would.

Mr Boyd said the large crowd had given him hope the hall could host further ‘Morning Melodies’ events on a regular basis into the future.

For more information about future ‘Morning Melodies’ events, contact Mr Boyd on 0418 324 293.