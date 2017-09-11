Magpies score runaway win

CAMPERDOWN faces its second final against North Warrnambool this season after dismantling Cobden in a physical encounter at Gardens Oval, Port Fairy on Sunday.

The first semi-final was a bruising affair, as the Bombers appeared intent on roughing up their more fancied opposition.

Camperdown raced to a six-goal lead at the first change, before Cobden won the second term and remained in touch at half-time as the margin was reduced to three.

Seventeen and under player Olivia Henzen was replaced at wing defence after playing her alloted six quarters for the weekend, as Olivia Hickey took to the court.

The margin had grown to 11 by three quarter time, and the Magpies never missed a beat in the final term.

A 29 goals to 13 second half saw Camperdown run out 52-32 victors, booking a rematch of the qualifying final against North Warrnambool.

Leah Sinnott left the court in the dying stages of the contest, replaced by Chelsea Baker.

Goal keeper Emma Wright was named best on court for her role on Cobden shooter Molly Hutt, while Sinnott was again prevelant in the wing attack position.

Emily Finch was the leading shooter on court with 32 goals, as sister Jaymie finished with 20.

Seventeens advance in thriller

THE 17 and under netballers waited until the final seconds to seal their fate against Hamilton on Sunday.

Camperdown’s Krystal Baker scored the winning goal in the final play of the match, sending the Magpies into this weekend’s preliminary final.

The Magpies won only a single quarter against Hamilton, but did so in a dominant fashion.

Trailing by one goal at the first change, Camperdown blitzed the Kangaroos during an inspiring second quarter performance to lead by seven goals at the main break.

A low-scoring third term saw Hamilton peg the margin back to three goals by the final change, and then the contest really came to life in the fourth quarter as the Kangaroos drew level.

Camperdown held their composure, showing poise when required to claim a thrilling victory, their third of the season over Hamilton.

Circle defenders Olivia Henzen and Nina Harris were named as the Magpies’ best along with Georgia Vick.

Camperdown’s preliminary final opponent will be Warrnambool, who were dismantled by North Warrnambool in last Saturday’s second semi, going down by 23 goals.

It will be the third time in four weeks that the two sides have done battle and the fourth contest of the season.

Despite not winning against the Blues in 2017, Camperdown are bridging the gap, having lost by five goals in round nine, four in round 18 and just two in the qualifying final.

Division two netballers bow out

THE 2017 season has come to an end for Camperdown’s division two netballers.

They fell 32-29 to Portland in Sunday’s first semi-final.

The Magpies trailed by four at the first break, as coach Natasha Swayn swung the changes.

Rachel Mungean moved from the midcourt to goal defence, Ashleigh and Rebecca Bloomfield traded bibs in the shooting circle, while Sophie Swayn entered the game at centre and Jacoba Mungean at wing attack.

Goal keeper Sarah McInnes and wing defence Mel Van den Eynde were the only players to remain in their initial positions.

The margin by half-time had grown to six, as starting centre Caroline Costelloe re-entered the game for the second half at wing defence.

Camperdown began to make inroads during the third term, cutting the defecit to just two goals with one quarter remaining.

The Magpies were able to run with Portland in the final term, but could not narrow the margin any further.

Rachel Mungean, Costelloe and Rebecca Bloomfield (15 goals) were named in the Magpies’ best.

It was the first time this year that the Tigers have defeated Camperdown.

Portland now advance to play Hamilton in the preliminary final, after they were bettered by Koroit in last Saturday’s second semi.