Magpies fall short

CAMPERDOWN’S open netballers continued their season of close contests with the North Warrnambool Eagles in last Saturday’s Hampden league qualifying final at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval.

As has become commonplace throughout 2017, neither side was able to put the other to the sword during an entertaining battle.

The Eagles led by one goal at the first change, before the Magpies levelled proceedings at 23-all by half-time.

North opened up some breathing space in the third term, heading into the final quarter up three.

This brought about changes in the Magpies line.

Caitlin Hall played three quarters at centre before moving into wing defence, as teenager Olivia Henzen went to the bench, while Chelsea Baker entered the game in centre.

The Eagles further extended their advantage early in the final term before the Magpies again fought back.

Camperdown closed the margin to one goal late in the match, but that was as close as they came, the Eagles recording a 46-44 victory to set up a second semi-final clash with minor premier Koroit.

Defenders Emma Wright and Brooke Richardson were named Camperdown’s best.

Leah Sinnott once again played a valuable role in feeding the shooting circle from her position at wing attack.

Goal shooter Emily Finch scored 26 goals, while sister Jaymie netted 18 at goal attack.

Camperdown’s 17 and under netballers were also in action at home last Saturday.

The Magpies went up against Warrnambool for the second time in as many weeks, and the final result was much the same.

After losing by four goals in round 18, Camperdown were beaten 44-42 in the qualifying final, however they were not without their chances.

The Magpies opened the better team, getting away to 13-6 lead at the first break.

They were able to withstand Warrnambool’s increased pressure during the second term to lead by six goals at the main break.

The Magpies were forced to make changes at half-time with wing defender Olivia Henzen also set to suit up in the open grade match, and league rules only allowing a maximum of six quarters per player, per week.

Hollie Castledine was Henzen’s replacement, while Georgia Vick entered the game at centre for Sophie Swayn.

Warrnambool took full advantage of the reshuffle, outscoring the Magpies 14 goals to seven in the third term to lead by one goal with a quarter to play.

Swayn returned to the game in the fourth, as Vick moved to wing defence, replacing Castledine.

The quarter went goal-for-goal, but at the final whistle, it was Warrnambool claiming victory by two.

Wing attack Annabel Lucas was named best for the Magpies along with shooter Kayla Hallyburton (24 goals) and defender Chelsea Baker.

The Magpies will now play Hamilton in next Sunday’s sudden-death first semi-final at Gardens Oval.

Camperdown had a further three teams in action during last Sunday’s elimination finals at Friendly Societies Park.

Division one were knocked out of the premiership race following a heart-breaking one-goal loss to Terang Mortlake.

The Bloods got the jump early, leading by four goals at the first break.

Camperdown overcame that deficit to level scores at 17-all by half-time.

Terang Mortlake lifted its tempo in the third term, as the Magpies trailed by three goals at the final change.

Forced to play catch-up netball if their season was to remain alive, Camperdown managed to outscore the Bloods, reducing the deficit to one.

But that was as close as they got, Terang Mortlake advancing to week two of finals with a 32-31 result.

Magpie Lucy Gstrein was prolific under the post with 27 goals, as defensive duo Olivia Hickey and Stacey Hall were also named in the best.

Camperdown’s division two side were the only winners from five Magpies’ teams which took to the court during the opening weekend of finals.

They defeated the North Warrnambool Eagles 25-20 to find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario for the remainder of September if they are to claim this year’s flag.

The match remained tight throughout the first three quarters before Camperdown was able to make the winning break.

Goal attack Ashleigh Bloomfield (10 goals) was best on court for her side, with defender Sarah McInnes and veteran midcourter Rachel Mungean also proving a thorn in the side for North.

Rebecca Bloomfield led all scorers for the match, netting 15 goals.

It’s season over for Camperdown’s 13 and under netballers, going down in extra-time against Warrnambool.

The Magpies jumped out of the blocks to lead by five goals at the first change.

Warrnambool gradually reeled in the deficit over the next three quarters, reducing the margin to two at half-time and one by the final change.

The final term turned into an enthralling battle, with scores tied at 24-all as time expired.

The Camperdown girls appeared both physically and emotionally spent by this stage, managing just one goal in extra-time, as the Blues prevailed 31-25.

Jaimie Castledine scored 16 goals and Lily Baker nine, while Mary Place and Ruby Conheady were named best for the Magpies.