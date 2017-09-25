Local students enjoy the spectacle

CAMPERDOWN was well-represented at the recent Victorian State Schools Spectacular (VSSS).

A group of 15 Camperdown College students made the trek into Melbourne to take part in the annual performance at Hisense Arena.

School VSSS co-ordinator Annette Timilsina said the performance was a culmination of months of hard work.

“Our students made the commitment early in the year to work hard learning choreography for an amazing number of seven dances this year,” she said.

“They rehearsed every chance they could during lunchtimes and at home.

“They worked together as a co-operative team amongst hundreds of other performers during production and performance days at Hisense Arena.”

Ms Timilsina thanked the school council and the students’ parents for their support during the performance schedule.

She said the event was an opportunity for students to realise their potential and leave their comfort zones.

“Now is the time to start thinking whether your child would like to be involved next year,” Ms Timilsina said.

“Expressions of interest will be asked for next term.”

For more information about the program, contact Camperdown College on 5593 1617.