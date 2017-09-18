Little explorers at Mount Leura

MOUNT Leura was abuzz with activity over the weekend, with the Mount Leura and Mount Sugarloaf Committee hosting the inaugural ‘Come and Explore Day’.

Committee member Graham Arkinstall said at least 30 people attended the family fun event on Sunday.

“The people that were here have been enthusiastic,” he said.

Activities included planting, guided tours of the reserve and bird watching.

For the children, committee member and ‘Nurture in Nature’ managing director Tania Moloney was on hand to encourage their interest in the reserve, including helping them build a special cubby and dig for bugs.

Mr Arkinstall was pleased with the success of the event.

“We’re just trying to encourage a diverse range of activities,” he said.

“One of the main goals will be to increase the use of the reserve.”

Mr Arkinstall thanked Ms Moloney for her assistance in developing the children’s lessons.

“The kids have had a ball,” he said.

Mr Arkinstall hoped the new cubby would be the first step in introducing more additions at the reserve.

“What else gets put here, only time will tell,” he said.