Ice fight hits the road

THE anti ‘ice’ message will be unmissable across the Corangamite Shire with the launch of two mobile billboards this week.

An initiative of the Corangamite Ice Taskforce, the billboards are intended to deter people from taking the drug (methamphetamine), which has swept through the south west and contributed to an increase in family breakdowns, violence and crime.

Taskforce team leader Sergeant Sally Slingsby said the billboards will move to busy roadside locations throughout the shire to gain maximum exposure.

“It’s not just one town in the shire that is affected by the spread of ice, they all are, and we’re keen to do something about it,” she said.

“These billboards are a preventative measure that hopefully deters people from trying ice, even just once, because it’s so addictive.”

Taskforce member James Green said the billboards will also be used across the wider south west region.

“The larger of the two signs will be on display at Warrnambool’s Reid Oval throughout the local football finals season, which is great exposure,” he said.

“There are also a number of other events it will be making an appearance at and we’re happy to take more bookings for upcoming events.

“The more exposure the billboards get, the further afield the anti-ice message spreads.”

Taskforce member Karen Jervis said the billboards are a community response to the ice problem across the wider region.

“We all have concerns about what’s happening, so these signs are a proactive way of making a difference,” she said.

“I think the community is pretty united behind the message of ‘ICE – We’re Not Going To Take It’.

“We hope the message sticks with people to the point where they’re not even tempted to try ice.”

Fellow member Darcy McGlade said the smaller trailer has interchangeable billboards which will display various anti-ice messages.

“We don’t want people to get complacent about the billboards, so we’ve designed them so the messages keep changing,” he said.

“The smaller billboard will also be suitable for display at local community events.

“The whole motivation is to support a drug free future in all of our communities.”

The Corangamite Ice Taskforce was developed as part of the region-wide Great South Coast Ice Challenge instigated by Victoria Police which saw community taskforces formed in five municipalities across the south west.

Each taskforce was charged with developing its own anti-ice initiatives, first to be rolled out in their own municipalities and then throughout the other participating municipalities.

The aim was for the anti-ice message to be reinforced at all levels of daily life.

Sgt Slingsby thanked all the local business and community groups who provided sponsorship and support for the billboard project and invited groups keen to book them for particular events to contact Camperdown Police at 5593 1000.

People wanting to find out more about services available for individuals and families grappling with ice can do so at icechallengegsc.com or understandice.org.au.