Gnotuk petition goes before Parliament

PEOPLE should not have to wait until someone is killed before safety measures are taken at the notorious Gnotuk Lane and Princes Highway intersection, Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan said this week.

Mr Riordan made the comment after being presented with a petition of about 150 signatures calling for a State Government funding commitment to reduce the current 100kph speed restriction on the Princes Highway at the intersection to 80kph and to install warning lights.

Ideally, affected residents and road users would also like to see improvements made to the highway’s shoulders at the intersection’s entry and exit points, which are now in a state of disrepair.

Mr Riordan inspected the intersection for a second time last Friday and planned to present the petition to State Parliament this week.

“This is an important intersection for the Gnotuk and Camperdown communities,” he said.

“VicRoads has been contacted and are loathe to act on the intersection.

“However, there are obvious safety issues that need addressing.”

Mr Riordan said, once presented, the petition would then be forwarded to the Minister for Roads Luke Donnellan for further consideration.

“The petition will help add weight to push for safety works to be undertaken,” he said.

Gnotuk residents first raised the issue with Mr Riordan in May this year, with one resident saying entering the Princes Highway from Gnotuk Lane was like playing ‘Russian roulette’ and another resident saying it was the “worst engineered corner in Australia”.