Crunch time for netballers

CAMPERDOWN will have three netball sides in action during this Sunday’s first semi-finals at Gardens Oval, Port Fairy.

It was a slow start to the finals series for the Magpies last weekend, winning just one of five matches as both division one and the 13 and under sides were eliminated.

Camperdown’s remaining trio now find themselves in a sudden-death scenario to keep the club’s premiership hopes alive in 2017.

The Magpies’ open netballers are preparing for a win or go home clash with Cobden, following a hard-fought two-goal loss against North Warrnambool Eagles last Saturday.

The Bombers are currently on a three-game winning streak, fresh from knocking out Warrnambool in the elimination final.

With two rounds remaining Cobden sat outside the top five, but victories over reigning premier Port Fairy and then Terang Mortlake put paid to the Seagulls’ flag defence as they were resigned to a sixth place finish.

The Magpies have not lost to the Bombers at the top level of Hampden netball since July 12, 2008.

To put that in perspective, during this period Australia has changed Prime Ministers four times, Hawthorn had yet to win the first of four premierships in the modern era of AFL and we have witnessed three Olympic Games.

Although history will count for very little come Sunday, it is a big mental barrier for the Bombers to conquer, however they have somewhat bridged the gap in 2017.

In the two prior meetings this season Camperdown prevailed by five goals back in May and just three goals during the round 13 encounter.

The most recent clash saw both sides fielding near indentical line-ups to those expected to take the court this Sunday.

The open match will commence at 1.15pm.

Camperdown’s division two side survived week one of finals with a five-goal victory over North Warrnambool.

This Sunday’s challenge is Portland, and despite going in as the lower ranked team, the Magpies should possess great confidence.

Camperdown has not lost to the Tigers this season, and will hope to replicate its round 16 effort, where they were completely dominant in a seven-goal win.

The Magpies led by as much as 15 goals, proving they have all the guns to run with Portland.

They also conquered the Tigers by three goals at Hanlon Park back in June.

The opening whistle in the division two match is scheduled for 12 noon.

It’s a similar story for Camperdown’s 17 and under netballers who will take on Hamilton.

The Magpies’ have twice defeated the Kangaroos in 2017, most recently a 46-44 triumph in round 17, while also taking the points 51-35 at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval in June.

They will be aiming for a third consecutive victory this Sunday.

The first centre pass will be at 10am.