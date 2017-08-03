Swooping season: Magpies close in on double chance

CAMPERDOWN’S open netballers have edged to within a percentage point of third spot after defeating South Warrnambool by 13 goals on the weekend.

The Magpies defeated the Roosters 60-47, and moved to 108.21 per cent, just 0.31 per cent behind Warrnambool.

The Magpies found themselves trailing last year’s wooden spooners at the first break, but kicked into action after that, scoring 18 goals to 11 to lead 31-25 at half-time.

Camperdown scored 16 goals to 11 in the third term to take an 11-goal lead into the final break before finishing off with a 13 goals to 11 final term.

Emily and Jaymie Finch both scored 30 goals with the younger sister named in the best with veteran Leah Sinnott and teenager Olivia Henzen.

With four rounds remaining, the Magpies can secure a top four spot with victory over fifth placed Port Fairy this week in a grand final rematch.

With bottom five sides Portland and Hamilton to come in the next two rounds, the Magpies have a perceived easier run home than the third placed Blues with Warrnambool to face Koroit and North Warrnambool – the top two sides – as well as the Magpies in the final round.

Camperdown’s division one netballers triumphed over South Warrnambool by 13 goals.

The Magpies led by three goals at quarter time but the Roosters clawed their way back to level by the main break.

A 15 goals to six third term saw Camperdown take a nine-goal lead into the final break before finishing off with a 10 goals to six last quarter to win 43-30.

Lucy Gstrein scored 30 goals and Ashlea Spokes finished with 13 to be named in the best with Olivia Hickey and Anna Fry.

In division two, Camperdown defeated Warrnambool by 18 goals.

Rebecca Bloomfield scored 25 goals and Ashleigh Bloomfield finished with 19 as Sarah McInnes, Rebecca Bloomfield and Jacoba Mungean were named among the Magpies’ best.

In division three, Camperdown went down to South Warrnambool by 13 goals.

Kayla Hallyburton scored 16 goals and was named in the Magpies’ best with April Meade and Eliza Johnstone.

Camperdown’s 17 and under netballers defeated South Warrnambool by 11 goals.

Krystal Baker finished with 27 goals, named among the best with Annabel Lucas and Nina Harris.

In the 15 and under match Camperdown went down to South Warrnambool 47-16.

Ava Nolan scored nine goals while Olivia Maskell, Zoe Wilkinson and Zali Searle were named among the Magpies’ best.

In the 13 and under match Camperdown went down 19-17.

Jaimie Castledine scored nine goals and Lily Baker finished with eight, while Tahli Kent, Ruby Conheady and Mary Place were named among the Magpies’ best.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s 16 and under netballers lost to South Warrnambool by 56 goals.

Anna Steers scored seven goals to be named among the best with Kaitlyn O’Neil and Sarah Delwig.

Camperdown’s 14 and under netballers went down to South Warrnambool by 28 goals.

Georgia Walsh scored seven goals, while Tayla Kavenagh, Grace Bone, Matilda Pollard and Ella Sadler were named among the Magpies’ best.

The 14 and under Magpies will face North Warrnambool in the elimination final on Sunday.