Seagulls fly past Magpies with final term blitz

REACTIVE football was the cause of Camperdown’s final quarter blow-out in the Magpies’ loss to Port Fairy, according to coach Phil Carse.

After a promising opening term, Camperdown was outclassed by premiership contender Port Fairy, going down by 96 points.

The Magpies led by 10 points at quarter time and looked like a side determined to upset the red-hot Seagulls.

But the feeling was short-lived as Port Fairy booted five goals to zero in the second term to take a 23-point lead into half-time.

The Seagulls booted three goals to one in the third term to lead by a comfortable six goals before the floodgates opened in the final term with the home side slamming on 10 goals to one in a 19.18 (132) to 5.6 (36) victory.

Camperdown had five individual goal kickers, while Cam Spence, Daniel Seehusen and Jesse Gallichan were named among the Magpies’ best.

Carse said the players had matched it with the Seagulls for most of the game, but the class of the experienced Port Fairy side proved too good in the end.

“The boys were actually pretty competitive right up until the early stages of the final quarter,” he said.

“We kicked the first goal of the last quarter so 10 minutes and it was only 30 points in it so we were relatively in the match.

“But to Port Fairy’s credit they played an awesome last 20 minutes, booting 10 unanswered goals and our boys dropped right off the pace.

“There was a really strong breeze going to the end where Port Fairy was kicking, so we were always going to be up against it.”

Carse said the team wanted to address the way the players reacted to other teams’ momentum swings.

“What the story is with these better sides is when they tend to get a bit of a roll-on and kick two or three goals, our younger guys go into their shell,” he said.

“They play reactive footy rather than trying to break up the flow.

“If anything we’ll look more at the last quarter and how we can break the run of play rather than playing reactive footy when the momentum is against us.”

Carse said the team would not drop its bundle and wanted to finish on a high with matches against Portland, Hamilton Kangaroos and Warrnambool in the final three rounds.

Camperdown reserves were overwhelmed by Port Fairy, losing 16.18 (114) to 1.1 (7).

The Magpies did not kick a goal until the final term having trailed the Seagulls by 84 points at the final break.

A Mitch Danahay major put them on the board, but it was too little, too late for the Magpies in the 107-point defeat.

Shane Morgan, Danahay and Brett Ryan were named among Camperdown’s best in the heavy loss.

Camperdown’s under 18.5s were no match for Port Fairy, losing by a whopping 181 points.

The Magpies booted two goals in the third term, but could not stop the onslaught from the home side as the Seagulls won 30.16 (196) to 2.3 (15).

Dominic Cunningham and Ronan Walters both booted a goal while Charlie Brett, Nick Jones and Toby White were named among the Magpies’ best.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s under 16s went down to Hamilton Kangaroos in a tight 10-point qualifying final loss.

The Magpies trailed by 14 points at quarter time, but booted five goals to one in the second term to take an 11-point lead into the main break.

Hamilton hit back with a three goals to one quarter to lead by eight points at the last change before booting two of the final three goals to win 9.11 (65) to 8.7 (55).

Toby Mahony and Henry Hocking booted two goals each, while Byron Loader, Jack Helmore and Leigh Ball were named in the Magpies’ best.

The Magpies will now utilise their double chance by facing North Warrnambool next weekend, after the Eagles defeated Warrnambool by 15 points in the elimination final.