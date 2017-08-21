Saleyards investment continues

STOCK agents and saleyards staff can carry out their work in added comfort now after purpose-built shelters were added to the Camperdown facility.

Shire economic development officer Michael Emerson said new protection shelters had been added to the saleyard’s five loading races.

“The shelters were added after a request from the agents and they have been really well received,” he said.

“They also demonstrate a continued willingness by the council to support the Camperdown saleyards.

“We also intend to upgrade water troughs and gates at the facility as part of a continued program of works.”

Brian O’Halloran & Co’s stock agent and Camperdown Stock Agents Association president Tim Healey congratulated the shire on the improvement.

“Not only does it mean that the stock agents and saleyards staff are protected from rain and winds, they’ll be able to keep their paperwork dry,” he said.

“It’s great to see the shire continue to spend a bit of money at the facility and shows that they’re happy to be there.”

Mr Healey said cows began arriving at the yards from about lunchtime Monday until about midnight in readiness for the weekly Tuesday sale.

“As you can imagine, some added protection during the winter is very welcome, but it will also be appreciated in the height of summer,” he said.

The Camperdown saleyards had a throughput of nearly 36,000 head of cattle for the 2016/17 year.

Saleyards employee Richard Brooks built the shelters from scratch for a total of $2000.

“We designed the shelters ourselves so they would work in with the existing loading ramps,” he said.

“They have made a real difference for everyone involved.”