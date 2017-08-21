Pies bounce Hamilton

CAMPERDOWN has secured back-to-back wins in the run home to the 2017 Hampden league season.

The Magpies once again were on the pace right from the opening bounce, booting six goals to Hamilton’s three to lead by 21 points at the first break.

The Kangaroos tried hard to put pressure on Camperdown in the second term, but the Magpies were able to withstand it, leading by 23 points at half-time.

Camperdown took charge in the third quarter booting five goals to one to lead by 49 points going into the last break.

The Magpies continued their great form and held off the home side to win 19.13 (127) to 12.10 (82).

Jordan Bain for the second week in a row kicked six goals to bring his goal tally to 45 for the season.

Cam Spence and Riley Arnold both kicked three goals with Arnold name as best player, with Will Rowbottom, Daniel Seehusen, Jesse Gallichan, Sam Cunnington and Matthew Field.

Next week Camperdown plays sixth placed Warrnambool in the final round.

Camperdown’s reserves fought hard all day but were unable to get over top of the Kangaroos.

In a tight tussle the Magpies were behind by a goal or less, six points at the first change, five points at half-time and six points at the final break.

Hamilton extended their lead in the final quarter booting four goals to two, final scores 11.10 (76) to 8.7 (55)

Ben Reid and Grant Place both kicked two goals and were named in the best with Eddie Lucas, Mitchell Walsh, Shane Morgan and Brett Ryan.

Camperdown’s under 18.5s were no match for Hamilton, going down by 203 points.

The Magpies did not kick a goal all game and scored their only point in the second quarter, but the score did not truly reflect the effort and the never give up attitude the young Pies displayed.

Best players were Nick Jones, Dominic Cunningham, Toby White, Jacob Fowler, Archie Pollard and James Henry.

Final score Hamilton 31.18 (204) to Camperdown 0.1 (1).