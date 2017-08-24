Netballers secure double chance

CAMPERDOWN’S open netballers recorded a convincing 29-goal victory over Hamilton at Melville Oval last Saturday.

The Magpies gained a six-goal lead at the first break and extended the margin to 10 goals by half-time.

Camperdown did not take their foot off the pedal, going into the final break ahead 51-33.

Hamilton had no answer to the Magpies’ pressure, 69-40 the final scoreline.

Emily Finch netted 49 goals while her sister Jaymie finished with 20, both named among the best alongside wing attack Leah Sinnott.

The Magpies will now face fourth placed Warrnambool this weekend.

The result of this contest will have little effect on the Magpies’ premiership aspirations, as they are locked in to a qualifying final showdown for week one of finals, set to finish either second or third.

Camperdown’s division one side fell short to Hamilton by five goals.

The Magpies were behind by three goals at the first break, before heading into the half-time break trailing 18-20.

The Magpies continued to chip away at the deficit in the third term, levelling the score at 27-all with a quarter to play.

Hamilton hit back in the final term with a 14 goals to nine quarter to run over the top of Camperdown and claim a 41-36 victory.

Lucy Gstrein scored 23 goals with Krystal Baker netting 13, while Daisy Green, Anna Fry and Olivia Hickey were named in the best.

The equation is simple for the Magpies, a win tomorrow against ninth placed Warrnambool will guarantee a finals berth.

They currently sit fifth on 44 points, with fourth placed Terang Mortlake (44) set to take on sixth placed Cobden (40), as three clubs jostle for the final two positions inside the top five.

In division two, Camperdown also went down to Hamilton by seven goals.

The Magpies had a tight tussle during the first half against the Kangaroos, down by one goal at the main break.

Camperdown were unable to hold back Hamilton’s pressure in the second half, as the home side went on to record a 42-35 victory.

Rebecca Bloomfield scored 23 goals and was named among the best with Rachel Mungean and Caroline Costelloe.

The fourth placed Magpies are firmly entrenched inside the top five, a win tomorrow could see them finish as high as third, however a loss could see them drop to fifth depending on other results.

Camperdown’s division three side remains winless, going down to Hamilton by 13 goals.

Cally O’Shannassy scored 14 goals, while Rose Messer, Sophie Sumner and Eliza Johnstone were named among the best.

Camperdown’s 17 and under netballers scraped home by two goals against the Kangaroos.

The Magpies were evenly matched with their throughout the game, but were able to pull away at the final term to win 46-44.

Krystal Baker scored 34 goals and Kayla Hallyburton finished with 10.

Nina Harris, Olivia Henzen and Chelsea Baker were named among the Magpies’ best.

The Magpies are now guaranteed to face Warrnambool two weeks in a row, with the round 18 clash set to be a precursor to the qualifying final.

The victor of tomorrow’s clash at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval will determine the second and third finishing positions, with both teams currently locked on 13 wins apiece.

Camperdown’s 15 and under netballers went down to Hamilton 39-19.

Ava Nolan scored 10 goals and Maggie Conheady nine, while Zoe Wilkinson and Zali Searle were named in the Magpies’ best.

Tomorrow’s match against the Blues will be the last appearance by the 15 and under side for 2017.

In 13 and under competition, Camperdown went down to Hamilton by four goals.

The Magpies showed promising signs in the first half, but later faded, going down 22-18.

Lily Baker scored 11 goals and Jaimie Castledine finished with six.

Magpies’ best were Rosie Pickles, Tahli Kent and Lily Baker.

A win this weekend over Warrnambool is vital in order for Camperdown to book a finals berth.