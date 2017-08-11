Landholders approached over lake road

A vision to reopen the road around Lake Bullen Merri remains on track after preliminary discussions were held with landowners over the past week.

The discussions took place after more than 400 people gathered at the lake’s South Beach foreshore almost two weeks ago in a united show of community support for the road to be reopened.

Rally organiser Philip Russell said the rally was the first step in the process and that meeting with the three landholders involved was the second step.

“The aim of those discussions was to find out the issues that are obstacles to the road being reopened and, if possible, under what circumstances would they consent to it being reopened,” he said.

“I am pleased to report back that door is not completely shut, there is still a flicker of light there, but we have a lot of work to do.”

Mr Russell said the landholders cited the management of North Beach to highlight their concerns about rubbish removal, indiscriminate tracks, noxious weeds and fire prevention.

“North Beach has approximately two kilometres of lake frontage,” he said.

“We need to demonstrate that we can manage what we already have and not replicate these problems along a further 3.7 kilometres of lake frontage, which is how long the road is.

“If I were one of the landowners, under the current and past circumstances, I would also have closed the road.

“However, this in no way means that I don’t think we can get to a point of agreement where the road will be reopened.”

While both North Beach and South Beach are the responsibility of the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, the North Beach reserve is managed by the Corangamite Shire, while the South Beach reserve is managed by volunteers on the South Beach Foreshore Committee of Management.

Mr Russell said discussions had already been held with a South Beach Foreshore Committee representative.

“Council contributes about $8000 for rubbish removal and toilet cleaning at South Beach, but a small group of dedicated community members mow the lawns, whipper snip, control weeds, test the water for algae breakouts and get called on to unblock toilets,” he said.

“We can’t look at the road linking North and South beaches without considering the state they are in and how they are managed.

“We don’t want to replicate any existing problems on those reserves around the road.”

Mr Russell has a scheduled appointment with the shire’s Central Ward councillor Ruth Gstrein today (Friday) to discuss North Beach management issues.

A meeting is also being planned with Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan to discuss issues of public liability insurance and possible options for the road’s reopening.

In the meantime, Mr Russell encouraged members of the public to support the planned installation of playground equipment at South Beach.

“The committee has secured a playground from St Patrick’s Primary School which was replaced and has it ready to install at the lake,” he said.

“If we look at the two reserves and the road linking them as the big picture, this playground shows great vision and is something we as a community can help achieve.

“Let’s not lose sight about the value of reopening the road to the community and linking the two reserves. It’s enormous – something everyone would benefit from.”

Anyone interested in helping install the playground equipment or offering their skills in the push to reopen the lake are asked to contact Mr Russell on 0439 540 457.

Mr Russell thanked the landowners for meeting with him to discuss the road issue.

“They were fantastic. They gave up their time for me and were very frank with their views which I really appreciated,” he said.