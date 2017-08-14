Hot Pies tame Tigers

SIX goals to Jordan Bain helped Camperdown return to the winners’ list on the weekend with a 14-point victory over Portland.

The Magpies desperate to atone for their heavy loss to Port Fairy the week before, raced out of the blocks booting five goals to two to lead by 22 points at the first break.

Portland reeled the home side in by half-time, scoring four goals to two in the second half to trail by just seven points at the main break.

Camperdown got back on top with a four goals to one third term to extend its advantage to 31 points by the final break.

Portland hit back booting six goals to three, but it was a case of too little, too late as the Magpies triumphed 14.11 (95) to 12.9 (81).

Along with Bain’s six majors, coach Phil Carse slotted two, while Cam Spence, Riley Arnold and Josh Bone all kicked a goal each and were named among the Magpies’ best.

Next week Camperdown travels to Hamilton in what has shaped as a very winnable clash for the Magpies.

Camperdown reserves escaped with a five-point victory over Portland in their clash after Jarrod Evans kicked a goal after the siren to win the game.

The Magpies booted two goals to zero in the first term to take a 15-point lead into quarter time.

Portland bridged the gap in the second term to trail by two points at half-time, before the Magpies booted three goals to two in the third quarter to extend their lead to nine by the final break.

A tight final stanza saw both sides boot two goals with Camperdown ending up on top in an 8.8 (56) to 7.9 (51) victory.

Ben Reid booted three goals and Beau James slotted two, while Jeremy Lucas, Evans and Grant Place were all named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s under 18.5s were no match for a rampaging Portland, going down by 209 points.

The Magpies did not kick a goal in the first term and trailed by 53 points before adding two majors in the second term.

Portland continued its dominance on the scoreboard, booting 27 goals after quarter time, while the Magpies added just one in the second half to go down 35.19 (229) to 3.2 (20).

James Henry, Jacob Fowler and Andrew Anderson were all named among the Magpies’ best in the loss.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s under 16s earned a second crack at Hamilton Kangaroos after defeating North Warrnambool by 11 goals in the first semi-final.

The Magpies went down to Hamilton in the qualifying final, but bounced back with a massive win over North Warrnambool, 14.9 (93) to 4.3 (27).

Angus Gordon booted five goals, while Sidney Bradshaw, Leigh Ball and Toby Kent were named among the Magpies’ best.