Fire protection boost

CAMPERDOWN’S Powercor substation is at the forefront of global technology designed to reduce the chance of powerlines igniting bushfires.

Contractors have been working at the substation for several weeks installing what are known as Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiters (REFCLs) on the district’s three-phase (22kV) power lines.

Powercor media and public affairs manager Samantha Porter said REFCLs were electricity network protection devices that detected ‘earth faults’ and responded by cutting the flow of energy within milliseconds.

“They respond to certain types of powerlines faults, known as earth faults, or phase-to-earth faults,” she said.

“An earth fault occurs when a connection is made between a three-phase powerline and the ground.

“This can be direct, such as a fallen powerline, or indirect, such as a tree falling against a powerline.”

Ms Porter said cutting the energy flow helped to reduce the possibility of a fire being started, or of any person or animal nearby receiving an electric shock.

The device uses the remaining two phases on the powerline to maintain a continuous power flow, ensuring that

supply is not interrupted.

The installation of REFCLs was a recommendation of the Victorian Government’s Powerline Bushfire Safety Taskforce which was put in place after the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.

The new technology was tested under worst-case bushfire conditions and was found to provide more than 10-times better protection than current best network protection technology.

The trials were hailed as a “world-first”, with the Victorian Government working with electricity distribution businesses and research experts.

Ms Porter said the Camperdown zone substation was one of 22 to have the fire protection devices fitted over the next six years.

Camperdown’s is expected to be activated in April next year.

The Black Saturday fires saw a total of 1280 hectares of open grassland burnt in the Pomborneit/Weerite area. No lives or homes were lost.

The blaze broke out on the Princes Highway roadside 500 metres east of the Danedite Road intersection and was fanned by wind gusts of between 80kph and 100kph.

A subsequent Royal Commission pinpointed the cause of the fire as the clashing of a 22kV line with a 66kV line along the Princes Highway.