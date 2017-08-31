Finals challenge awaits Magpies

CAMPERDOWN’S top three senior netball grades all recorded commanding victories over Warrnambool in last Saturday’s final round of the home and away season.

The Magpies’ open side were 54-36 winners over their fellow finals adversary.

Emily Finch netted 31 goals, while defender Brooke Richardson was named best on court for her role on Warrnambool goal attack Amy Wormald.

Jaymie Finch (23 goals) and midcourter Caitlin Hall were also among the Magpies’ best.

This sets up what promises to be an entertaining qualifying final tomorrow against the North Warrnambool Eagles, who defeated the previously unbeaten Koroit in round 18.

Little has separated the Magpies and Eagles during 2017, with Camperdown victorious 45-44 at home in April, before North claimed a 47-46 win in the round 12 clash.

The Magpies finished half a game clear of the Eagles in second position and are hoping that home court advantage can see them earn a second semi-final berth against Koroit in a fortnight’s time.

A 52-goal haul from Lucy Gstrein helped guarantee Camperdown’s division one side a finals berth.

The Magpies were never troubled in a 61-20 belting of the visiting Blues.

Ashlea Spokes returned from injury to be named in Camperdown’s best along with Daisy Green and Gstrein.

The Magpies’ next challenge comes in the form of Terang Mortlake for this Sunday’s elimination final at Friendly Societies Park.

Camperdown defeated the Bloods by four goals back in April, before suffering a 45-37 loss in round 11 with a vastly different line-up to the one which will take the court this weekend.

In division two, Camperdown made light work of the Blues, winning 48-24.

The Bloomfield sisters, Rebecca (28 goals) and Ashleigh (20 goals), teamed nicely at the attacking end, causing plenty of headaches for Warrnambool’s defence.

Defender Jessica Moulden and wing attack Rachel Mungean were also among Camperdown’s best.

The Magpies have ended the home and away season in fourth position and now face the North Warrnambool Eagles in this Sunday’s elimination final.

Camperdown finished three games clear of the Eagles after 18 rounds, and have beaten their opposition by double figures in both meetings this year.

Division three’s winless season has come to an end, falling to Warrnambool 41-18.

Better performers for the Magpies were Emma Giblett, April Meade and Cally O’Shannassy.

The 17 and under side will have a shot at redemption this Saturday, after Warrnambool grabbed the four points with a 50-46 result last weekend.

A 29-goal haul from Krystal Baker and 17 from Kayla Hallyburton saw the attacking duo named in the best along with Chelsea Baker.

The Magpies and Blues are set to meet again at Leura Oval in tomorrow’s qualifying final, with the winner earning a berth against minor premier North Warrnambool.

The Magpies have not yet beaten Warrnambool this season.

Camperdown’s 15 and under girls fell 32-15, ending the 2017 season without a victory.

Better players for the Magpies were Zali Searle, Zoe Wilkinson and Maggie Conheady (six goals), while Ava Nolan top scored with nine goals.

Camperdown’s 13 and under side will also meet Warrnambool twice in as many weeks.

Last Saturday it was the Magpies prevailing 25-22 in an entertaining contest, and as a result, the two combatants are scheduled to face off again in this Sunday’s elimination final.

Best on court honours went to Jaimie Castledine who top scored with 21 goals, while Mary Place and Eliza Fleming also proved valuable in the victory.