Facts shared in ‘ice’ fight

FROM young teenagers to people in their late 60s, ‘ice’ is rampant throughout the whole community.

That was the message more than 100 people heard at the ‘Ice and other Drugs – Get the Facts’ forum held in Camperdown on Wednesday night.

South West Healthcare drug and alcohol nurse Jodie Outram said ice was readily available and did not discriminate in its victims.

“I run an outpatient withdrawal clinic as well as a four bed in-patient service and if people knew who I treated they would be gobsmacked,” she said.

“I see professionals, businesspeople, employed people, community leaders, isolated people, everyone – no one is immune from this very destructive drug.

“Unlike alcohol or other drugs, the time frame for addiction to ice is very small – six to 12 months – and the physical and mental damage it causes is harrowing.”

Ms Outram also warned recreational drug users that the type of drug they think they are using may not in fact be the case.

“I have had several patients who have thought they were taking speed, when in fact, they have been sold ice and become addicts,” she said.

“People should also note that while their first ‘high’ on ice might be exhilarating, they are unlikely to ever reach that point again – it doesn’t take long for users to experience anxiety, fear, paranoia and even psychosis.

“They can be up for days on end without eating or drinking anything and then come crashing down and sleep for four or five days on end and gorge on everything in sight – their lives spiral completely out of control.”

Ms Outram said she had counselled long-term ice users who had suffered strokes aged in their 30s and 40s.

“But, the message I want people to go home with, is that people can recover and that there is help available,” she said.

Attendees also heard that more than 60 per cent of cases heard in the Warrnambool court were now relating in some capacity to ice use, whether it be crime, road trauma or domestic violence.

Detective Sergeant Chris Asenjo said Corangamite crime statistics showed a growth in drug trafficking offences from five in 2013 to 22 in 2017 and drug possession/use figures up from 12 in 2013 to 40 in 2017.

Burglary offences rose from 82 in 2015 to 159 in 2016, while theft offences rose from 130 to 320 and fraud/deception offences rose from 18 to 51 for the same period.

“Almost all property crime is now related to ice,” he said.

“Across this district, ice users are now stealing number plates and petrol and fraud, especially with regard to stolen paywave tap and go cards, is on the increase.”

Det Sgt Asenjo advised Camperdown residents to ensure their wallets, purses and car keys were not kept where they could be seen in their own homes, as users were known to break-in specifically for those items.

“Firearms are also being targeted, because the users can exchange them, and other stolen goods, for drugs,” he said.

“Ice users are becoming more brazen – take Cobden IGA for example, an ice user drove a car into the store as part of a burglary.

“Most of these people have a drug debt with people after them wanting their money, so they’re getting more and more bold.”

Drug driving was also highlighted as a problem with statistics now showing that one in every five people tested for drug driving returned a positive reading.

“The number of people driving on drugs has more than doubled in the last 12 months,” Det Sgt Asenjo said.

“These are really confronting statistics.”

Great South Coast Ice Challenge ambassador Matty ‘Big Fella’ Stewart said there were a lot of people making money out of the ice scourge.

“These people don’t care what they put in it as long as they get their money,” he said.

Families with loved ones using ice were invited to attend a free two-day workshop in Camperdown set for September 12 and 13.

A self-help support group for the town is also expected to launch on September 26. People keen to find out more can contact 9573 1700.

Readers are also advised of a 24 hour help line on 1300 660 068 now available for people and families grappling with addiction issues.

Alternatively more information is available online at www.understandice.org.au and www.icechallengegsc.com.