Dog trial numbers grow

WORKING dogs and their owners will be put through their paces later this month with the return of the Camperdown Utility Dog Trials.

Held for the first time last year, the event attracted 65 entries and was dubbed one of the best of its kind in Victoria.

Organiser Ali Davies said word had spread about the event, with the maximum number of 80 entries already signed up for the two day event.

“People were really impressed with the level of skill displayed, the difficulty of the course and the overall professionalism of the event,” she said.

“It was our first time staging the event, so that’s something we’re very proud of and are working hard to build on.

“There was such a great, friendly and competitive atmosphere last year and Leura Oval proved to be the perfect venue.”

The event was instigated by locals Richard Davies and Tom McMahon who work their kelpies on a daily basis to handle several thousand sheep.

The pair enjoyed the day-to-day dog work so much that they developed their own breeds and hit the dog trialling circuit.

Mrs Davies, a keen competitor too, said most events were held in Gippsland or New South Wales, prompting their decision to organise one locally.

“We were thrilled with how well it went and received some great feedback, so we’re keen to keep it going,” she said.

“This year we’ve got Gary White from Nimbin in New South Wales coming, which is a huge bonus because he is one of the best dog triallers in Australia.

“We’ve also had great sponsorship support, which means we’re offing $1000 for first prize in the open section – one of the highest prize pools offered on the circuit.”

This year’s event is set for the weekend of September 16 and 17 and will also include a Friday night calcutta as a way to welcome travelling competitors in a social environment.

The two-day event will see competitors put through their paces out in the paddock, in the yards and then back out in the paddock.

The dogs will be asked to manoeuvre the sheep through a series of obstacles in the paddock, then move into the yards where they will have to push the sheep into a drenching race and a draft, before returning to the paddock to navigate more obstacles.

Each competitor has 15 minutes to complete the circuit.

Mrs Davies encouraged members of the public to see the event for themselves.

“They will be very surprised at the level of skill the dogs display,” she said.

“The competitors spend hours and hours training each of their dogs and forming a strong bond with them, so to see it all come together in a true working environment really is impressive.

Saturday will see the ‘Novice’, ‘Local’ and ‘Encouragement’ classes staged with Sunday dedicated to the ‘Open’ class.

The Victorian Utility and Yard Dog Association has backed the event and local sponsorship is already pouring in, including AAGIM and Charles Stewart Stock Agents.

The Camperdown Pastoral and Agricultural Society will cater for the event and local accommodation and fuel outlets are also expected to benefit.

“It really is a great event for Camperdown in general,” Mrs Davies said.

“We invite people to join in with the calcutta and to come along as spectators throughout the weekend – the more interest we can rally the better.”

People interested in entering or finding out more can contact Mr Davies on 0457 311 124 or Mr McMahon on 0428 509 584.