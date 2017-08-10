Dairy heritage celebrated

IN its early years the Camperdown district boasted three cheese and butter factories and 13 small creameries.

Farmers milked their cows by hand, loaded the fresh milk in cans onto the back of wagons and carted them to the nearest creamery.

Once there, the cream was separated from the whey and, while the cream was then transported to one of the three factories to be made into either butter or cheese, the whey was simply discarded down local drains.

The Camperdown and District Historical Society paid homage to the industry’s roots this week with the official opening of a permanent display on Tuesday.

Society president Bob Lambell said the wealth of the dairy industry played a huge role in shaping the district’s towns into what they are today.

“The industry really took hold in the early 1890s,” he said.

“The transformation of Camperdown from being primarily made of wood buildings to bricks and mortar is largely due to the dairy industry.

“The industry is also still what keeps us buoyant today.”

Exhibition curator Jan Whamond said members had spent several months researching the local industry and sourcing photographs, newspaper clippings and items for the display.

“The more items we retrieved from our collection here, the more we found,” she said.

“It became a real labour of love.

“It’s been well worth it though, because I think what we’ve ended up with is a pretty comprehensive look at the dairy industry as it operated in the olden days.”

Mrs Whamond said a “big thank you” was deserved for past members of the historical society who had collected so much information.

“Everything on display is labelled and self-explanatory, so we really encourage people to come in and enjoy what’s on offer,” she said.

The display takes centre stage at the society’s Manifold Street museum and includes everything from cattle tags and cream separators, to butter churns, portable milking machines and industry awards.