Coach Carse reappointed

PHIL Carse will continue to lead the Camperdown Magpies in season 2018.

Camperdown Football Netball Club president Kevin Russell last night announced a 12 month extension to Carse’s three-year contract.

“Next year will be his (Carse) fourth season at the helm and I think that reflects just how highly we at the club rate him as both a coach and mentor,” Russell said.

“Last year the side made the finals but unfortunately that’s not the case in 2017.

“But in saying that, there are a lot of positives we can take from the season and while we still have a couple of home and away matches to come, we are looking ahead and looking at what and how we can improve in 2018.

“We have struggled for depth this year and that’s something we’re working on now.

“It was great to see the likes of local blokes Liam Darcy and Charlie Fry return to the club this year and we hope to attract even more locals back to the Magpies next season.”

Confirming his leadership role for 2018, Carse said he was confident that, moving forward, the Magpies would once again taste success.

“This season has certainly been a bit of a tough one for us but in saying that it has given us the opportunity for some of our younger blokes to get a good taste of senior footy,” he said.

“We had a pretty rough pre-season and lost a few players and we found that tough to fill that void on the footy ground.

“Over the last three weeks I think we only had two players over the age of 23 in the entire squad.

“But after speaking with most of those boys, we’re confident of retaining them next year and that will put us in good stead for season 2018. It’s an exciting time.”

Carse will once again be well supported both on and off the ground by assistant coach Cameron Spence.

Spence, who this year also took on the captaincy, said he believed the future looked bright for the Magpies.

“While we are obviously disappointed not to reach the finals this year, the future looks very promising,” he said.

“We have a very young playing list; I don’t think there’s many over the age of about 23 and there’s several other young fellas I think will break through the ranks if they have a big pre-season.

“Unfortunately we were a bit run down by injury this season so hopefully that won’t be the case in 2018.”