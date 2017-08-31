Car show clash avoided

DESPITE being hailed as a welcome new event last week, the Camperdown Custom Car and Bike Show has had a change of date after a community backlash erupted.

Originally set for the third weekend in January next year, the car show was found to clash with the town’s existing Camperdown Cup race meeting, which is also gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Event organiser Andrew Searle said the event would now be held on the preceding weekend, from January 13 to 15, despite a clash with the Port Fairy Hot Rod Show.

“It was never our intention to go up against the Camperdown Cup’s 150th anniversary,” he said.

“The new date is not preferred, but we definitely understand the issues the clash with the Camperdown Cup created, particularly in terms of a shortage of accommodation and meal options.

“Our event has always been on the third weekend of January, but we have to work in with the Camperdown Turf Club and the local community, so it made sense to change the date of the car show.”

Mr Searle said community groups and volunteers would also have been stretched if the two events were held on the same day.

Camperdown Turf Club president Laurie Hickey welcomed the date change.

“It was probably never going to work having two big events on the same day in a community the size of Camperdown’s,” he said.

“The Camperdown Cup is an already established event on that weekend and is already locked in people’s diaries from one year to the next.

“However, as a community event we certainly welcome anything that will bring people to the region and our town, and Camperdown very definitely lends itself to a car show with its beautiful buildings and in having Little Manifold Street which can be used to display the cars.”

Mr Hickey said the turf club already had major plans in place to celebrate the race meeting’s 150th birthday, including the reopening of the grandstand and the attendance of Minister for Racing Martin Pakula.

“Mr Pakula has been very supportive of this club in terms of attracting funding for the grandstand and a number of other infrastructure projects, so we’re thrilled he will be attending,” he said.

“The Camperdown Cup would nearly be the biggest event in the Corangamite Shire and over the years we have built up strong community support.

“With that in mind, we have invited the car show’s organisers to attend race day to see how we approach staging such a large event and whether there is anything that they can take on board.”

The 150th Camperdown Cup is set for Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Mr Searle said the car show committee was keen to work with the turf club to present both events into the long-term.

It is also hoped the two events result in visitors staying in Camperdown from one weekend to the next to experience both events.

“We’ll certainly be promoting race day to the people who come to the car show, which includes a large contingent from Melbourne and Geelong,” he said.

“Having two major events staged over two consecutive weekends could actually work in everyone’s favour.”

Mr Searle said discussions had also been held with the South West Street Rodders which staged the Port Fairy Hot Rod Show and that some benefits of staging the events over the same weekend had been identified.

“The show-and-shine event for Camperdown is planned for the Saturday and is scheduled for the Sunday at Port Fairy, which means we can incorporate Port Fairy on a Sunday cruise,” he said.

“We’re looking at mapping out tour cruises, one for a local destination in the Corangamite Shire and the second to Port Fairy.

“That means car enthusiasts could attend Camperdown, stay the Saturday night and then head to Port Fairy on the Sunday if that’s where they want to be.

“It could work the other way too, with Port Fairy enthusiasts taking a tour to Camperdown on the Saturday.

“We have to look to the positives going forward into the long-term.”

The Camperdown Car Show is expected to attract more than 500 custom and classic cars and 250 motorbikes over three days.

The event was previously staged at Colac, but increasing red-tape requirements with the Colac Otway Shire saw the organisers end the event after 16 years in preference of the move to Camperdown.