Batting above average

IN a back shed on his Lismore property, Lachlan Fisher picks up a hand plane and begins shaving fine slivers of timber from a block of English willow firmly secured in a bench vice.

As he has done for the last 30-odd years, Mr Fisher is shaping a custom-made cricket bat and has his client’s requirements firmly in mind.

“I eyeball the customer when they come and see me,” he said.

“You have to in order to make the perfect bat for them.

“I look at their height, their build and stance and talk to them about their game and get a mental image of exactly the bat they need.”

Essentially, the design comes down to weight.

Mr Fisher imports quarter sawn ‘clefts’ of willow from England, with each cleft offering a different weight and density.

“The particular willow I use grows very straight, is very light and has a particularly good rebound,” he said.

“Teenagers usually need a light bat, but in saying that, I’ve known some big, big men that can use a light bat as well.

“That’s where it’s important to see the customer and talk with them, to get an idea of their game.”

The willow is then matched with a ‘spring’ cane and rubber handle imported from Indonesia.

Born in Lismore and schooled both there and in Camperdown, Mr Fisher ‘fell in’ to the cricket bat industry after graduating with a Fine Arts Degree and giving teaching a try.

He soon realised teaching was not for him and moved to Melbourne where he worked as a graphic designer in a major factory.

“Eventually I got a job as a cricket bat maker with Maddocks Sports in Richmond and worked there for three or four years,” he said.

“It was a skill that seemed to come naturally to me and I enjoyed it. I guess I’d found my niche.”

Together with his late wife Josephine, the pair set up their own cricket bat making operation in the back shed of their Yarraville home under the name of Fisher Bats.

“It was optimism gone bananas,” he said.

“But it worked.”

The couple then moved around the corner and set up a permanent ‘factory’ on Williamstown Road in Kingsville to “make a red hot go of it”.

“We moved there in 1996 and I was there right up until recently when I moved back to Camperdown.

“Everything just fell into place – I became well known in Melbourne and the business flourished.”

Now in his 60s, Mr Fisher’s following is such that he is already servicing clients who make the trip down from Melbourne specifically to purchase one of his custom made bats.

It is a welcome bonus for the small town, with clients enthusiastically encouraged to see the area while they are there.

“As you can imagine, a lot of my clients are Indian or Pakistani, since cricket is a national passion for them,” Mr Fisher said.

“I had six different families visit me last weekend alone, one of which had never been out of Melbourne before.

“I always tell them to go up Mount Elephant and to have a meal at the local pub. And if they have plenty of time, I tell them to travel over to Camperdown to see the crater lakes.

“They are always absolutely blown away by what they see.”

Mr Fisher also sends visitors out to Deep Lake or Lake Tooliorook.

“They’re always surprised by what’s here and a couple have even come back with their families to camp here,” he said.

Clients make at least two visits to Mr Fisher’s Lismore factory – the first to be ‘assessed’ and fitted, the second to collect their bat.

People can find out more at fisherbats.com or can contact Mr Fisher directly on 0429 405 284.