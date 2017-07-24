Trout top up

Trophy brown trout are on-the-bite at Lake Purrumbete and look set to be for years to come after 15,000 yearlings were released into the water last week.

Fisheries Victoria officers and Lake Purrumbete Angling Club members released the yearlings, weighing an average of 50 grams each, on Thursday.

Fisheries officer Will Ingram said the yearlings would take about three years to reach their full size of between three and four kilograms.

“They do really well here at Lake Purrumbete and grow quite quickly,” he said.

Lake Purrumbete Caravan Park manager John Clements said recent catches proved the restocking program was worthwhile.

“We’ve have some terrific brown trout caught here over the last month, with consistent catches weighing between 10lb and 12lb.

“We even had a 13lb one landed about two weeks ago.

“Most of them have been caught by anglers trolling and casting with Tassie Devil and Daiwa Double Clutch lures.”

Mr Clements said continuing rains meant the trout would become even more active, offering more chances for anglers.

“At the moment, Lake Purrumbete would be the most consistent trout fishery in Victoria by far,” he said.

“It’s great in terms of tourism for the entire Corangamite Shire – our cabins alone are booked out nearly every weekend.”

News of the sizeable catches has also seen television fishing personalities Rex Hunt, Bill Classon, Merv Hughes and Jason Kennedy all pay the fishery a visit.