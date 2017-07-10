Topping the pecking order

THE Camperdown Poultry Club has an up-and-coming champion in its midst, with junior member Jacob Canning already bagging a swag of awards on this year’s show circuit.

He took out the Champion Junior award at the Ballarat Poultry Club with a Rhode Island Red bantum and followed that up at Kyneton Poultry Show with the Champion Junior title for his white Wyandotte pullet.

He then cleaned up at the Essendon State Championship Junior Show, taking home the Junior Champion, Reserve Junior Champion, and Grand Champion awards with his Wyandotte pullet.

Jacob’s success continued at the Victorian Poultry and Kennels Show in Melbourne, where he took out the Champion Junior award and the overall Reserve Champion award for his Wyandotte pullet as well as the Champion Rhode Island Red award.

“I’ve been showing birds for three years and really enjoy it,” Jacob said.

“Friends of mine had show birds and that’s what got me interested in showing, but we’ve had layers at home ever since we were kids, so always had an interest.

“I’m pretty stoked to have gone so well this year, it’s a lot of fun.”

The Camperdown Poultry Club also recorded notable success among its senior members with Clayton Horspole taking out the Canberra Royal Poultry Show’s Champion, Reserve Champion and Best in Show awards with his buff Cochin.

“The Cochin’s are not a very common bread, having first being brought out to Australia from China,” Mr Horspole said.

“But I love their colour and their size and it’s a great challenge to breed them.

“They’re best noted for their rich colour and their feathered feet.”

Fellow club member Glen Fowler also earned success at the Canberra show, taking out the Best in Breed award for his Crevecouer.

“The Crevecouers are a pretty unique breed,” he said.

“They have a very distinctive V-shaped comb and bottle green sheen through their feathers.

“They’re quite a chatty bird, so they’re full of personality as well.”

Mr Fowler said the Crevacouers were a French breed that had only been imported to Australia in recent years.

Rounding off the swag of success were club members Richard Narik and Laurence Rounds who backed up a winning year last year with another long list of awards.

The pair, showing as ‘Western Indians’, kicked off their awards tally at the Bacchus Marsh Indian Game Club Australian Titles with the Best Bird in Show award with a dark bantum cockerel, Best Prepared Exhibit with a jubilee bantum cockerel, Best Major Pair with a bantum pair and the Best Large Dark Cockerel award.

Mr Narik and Mr Rounds then travelled to the Geelong Special Show and won the Best Hard Feathered Bantum award.

“That was a great honour because it beat all the other breeds in the show,” Mr Narik said.

“We have won the Australian award two years running now, so we’ve done extremely well.”

The pair then capped off their success at the Dubbo Indian Game Club of New South Wales Show where they took out the Best Dark Bantum Cockerel, Reserve Large Blue, Reserve Mated Pair and Best Large White awards.

The Camperdown Poultry Club will stage its next show on Sunday, August 6 at the showgrounds and everyone is welcome to attend.

People keen to find out more can email chorspole@charlesstewart.com.au.