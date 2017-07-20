A shipwreck, war and electricity

THE wreck of a steamer, the start and finish of World War II and the arrival of power, Camperdown resident Mavis Reed (nee Rantall) has seen a lot in her 100 years.

Celebrating her centenary today (Friday), Mrs Reed was born at Beech Forest and schooled at Apollo Bay after her parents moved to the coastal village.

“Dad had his own horses and dray and worked on building the Great Ocean Road with a pick and shovel,” she said.

“I finished Grade 8 at 14 and then went to work at the Elderslie Guest House in Apollo Bay for about three years.

“I remember heading up to the guest house about six o’clock in the morning one day when I heard the Casino (steamer) blowing its horn constantly.

“It was at the pier but couldn’t anchor because the sea was just too rough.

“Eventually it went back out to sea and tried to come back to shore about a mile along the beach – there was a terrible commotion.

“Turns out it had hit the pier earlier on and was taking water and eventually sunk, with a lot of people going down with it – it was a dreadful day.”

When Mrs Reed reached 18 years of age she made up her mind to head to Melbourne and found a job housekeeping for a well-to-do family, the Byron Moores.

Twelve months later she moved on to take a receptionist position at a doctor’s surgery in Kew where she stayed for three years.

“I decided to go back to Apollo Bay then and eventually married Ab (Albert) Reed and had two sons, Brian and Rodney,” she said.

“At the time Ab was in partnership at Lorne – Reed and Clark – which managed tourist buses, electrical goods and mechanical repairs.

“Ab decided he wanted to get out on his own and we came to Camperdown in 1938 where he set up a similar business where the chiropractors on Manifold Street is now.

“He’d heard that Camperdown and a lot of the surrounding areas were getting electricity, so it seemed as good a place as any.”

Mrs Reed said it was a time when the street was filled with butchers, bakers, a blacksmith, stables, saddler, grocery stores and clothing shops.

“The baker, butcher, grocer and milkman would all come to your house and take your order and then deliver what you wanted later that day – we really had no need to go up the street,” she said.

“But the street was still a busy place, I remember the Pelaco shirt factory was across the road from our shop and about 40 girls would come pouring out at closing time each day.

“Camperdown was much more exciting back then. The shops would all be open on Friday nights with gas lights lighting up their verandahs and the farmers would come in and tie up their horses on the hitching posts and go off and catch up with people and have some fun.

“Friday nights really were wonderful fun.”

World War II was a low-spot in Mrs Reed’s years, with many young men never to return home to Camperdown.

“It was a terrible time and there was a lot of sadness for a lot of families,” she said.

“Here in Camperdown everything had to be purchased with ration tickets and if you ran out of tickets you’d have to ask other people for theirs or miss out completely.

“I still remember the day the war ended – everyone was so excited and going cranky celebrating up the street, it was wonderful.”

When Mr Reed died in 1967, Mrs Reed continued on with the business and then leased it to Southern Farmers, although she continued working there well into her 70s.

At a community level she served as the president of both the Camperdown High School Ladies Auxiliary and the Camperdown Laurel Club and, with a passion for dancing, was involved in training numerous deb sets.

In recent years Mrs Reed has been a keen gardener with a particular penchant for irises and is often seen stooped over working in her garden.

“I’ve had a wonderful life at Apollo Bay and in Camperdown,” she said.

“Camperdown is a place I love and I really like the people here.

“I don’t really know the secret to living so long, but I think it helps to work hard and enjoy yourself.”

Mrs Reed boasts two sons, Rodney and Brian (dec), five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and will celebrate her milestone with family and friends on Saturday.