Road rally

THE push to reopen the road around Lake Bullen Merri is gathering momentum with a community rally set for South Beach later this month.

People have been invited to meet at the lake at 10am on Sunday, July 30 in a clear show of support for the road to be reopened.

Organiser Philip Russell said it was possibly the last chance to get the road reopened.

“Everyone tells me they want the road reopened, but we have to demonstrate that to the powers that matter,” he said.

“We’re not asking for people to do anything but turn up and be counted.

“What a magnificent thing it would be to see everyone uniting as a community to have their voice heard and what a great photo it would make.”

Mr Russell said it was important to establish beyond all doubt that reopening the lake road was something the wider community wanted.

“Once we establish that, then we can set about working towards that goal and we already have a number of people who are willing to do the hard work,” he said.

“In saying that, we understand the position the effected landholders are in and the need for them to be properly respected and their needs considered – but there has to be a workable solution.”

Camperdown Authorised Newsagency proprietor Shane McCann said “everyone” wanted the road reopened.

“The community would love it, being able to drive around that lake is something they really miss,” he said.

“In terms of fishing alone, how good would it be for families to be able drive around and be able to fish from the lake’s edge?”

Camperdown Angling Club president Bob Liddle said people from all walks of life would benefit.

“It’s not just about the anglers – the cyclists, walkers, everyone would benefit,” he said.

“Even a simple thing like being able to take elderly people for a drive around the lake would make their day.”

Benallack Sports representative Michelle Elijah also supported the community rally.

“Lake Bullen Merri is a beautiful resource,” she said.

“We should be able to use it and maximise its potential.

“The road’s already in place, so the hard work’s been done.”

Advance Camperdown Incorporated president Rob Fleming said the road closure was “a great shame”.

“It’s got so much potential,” he said.

“It was used for 60 years and it never hurt anyone.”

Mr Russell said the lake road offered huge benefits for the local economy, tourism and a wide range of health and wellbeing benefits.

“If we can get as many people as possible at the lake to send a clear message that everyone wants the road open, it would have to carry some sway,” he said.

“Let’s make it happen.”

Lake Bullen Merri road was closed in late 2011 after the then Department of Sustainability and Environment (now the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning) refused to continue to cover public liability insurance costs for the landholders involved.