Rally backs road opening

THE push to reopen the road around Lake Bullen Merri looks set to go ahead after about 400 people attended a rally on the lake’s foreshore on Sunday.

Anglers, bike riders, walkers and Sunday drivers all joined together at the lake in a united show of support for the lake to be reopened.

An upbeat atmosphere prevailed as participants gathered for a group photo as a visual record of the community’s support.

The rally saw local musicians Peter Daffy, Howlin’ Wind and Sophia Macrae entertain the gathering, while local poet Michael Brebner summed up the community’s desire for the road to be reopened in a poem.

Organiser Philip Russell said he was pleased with the turn-out.

“I’m rapt. I didn’t know what to expect, so to see all these people here is a great step forward,” he said.

“It’s a clear indication that people want the road reopened and it gives us the motivation to continue on with that outcome in mind.

“The community has come out and shown they want something done about it and are right behind us.”

Attendees raised various reasons for the road to be reopened, including access to shore-based angling, making it part of the Camperdown-Timboon Rail Trail, bike riding, Sunday drives and improving visitors’ experience of the area.

Mr Russell said the next step was to approach the affected landholders.

“The landholders have very legitimate concerns about the road being reopened, so we need to talk with them and see what options are available to us,” he said.

The Lake Bullen Merri road was closed in late 2011 after the then Department of Sustainability and Environment (now the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning) refused to continue to cover public liability insurance costs for the landholders involved.