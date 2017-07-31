Pies claim scalp

A CHANGE of structures on and off the field was the catalyst for Camperdown’s upset win over South Warrnambool on the weekend according to coach Phil Carse.

After five consecutive losses, the Magpies got its fourth win on the board, defeating the third placed Roosters by five points.

The Magpies started strongly against South Warrnambool, booting five goals to three to lead by 17 points at quarter time.

That margin quickly evaporated as the Roosters booted four of the five second quarter goals to lead by seven points at the main break.

Camperdown hit back in the third term, piling on five goals to two, taking back the lead by nine points with a quarter to play.

A tight final term saw the Magpies hold on, booting two goals to the Roosters’ three and get away with a 13.12 (90) to 12.13 (85) win.

Tom Place booted three goals, while Carse and Cam Spence finished with two majors apiece.

Carse said the victory was one to savour after some hard work from the players over the past month.

“It’s a long time coming after five consecutive losses,” he said.

“The boys dug in and played really good footy and got the result we were hoping for.”

Carse said once finals had seemed out of reach, the Magpies wanted to achieve all they could in season 2017 to make the most of their year.

“We set a few challenges for ourselves about four weeks ago that we wanted to change the way we were doing things on and off the field,” he said.

“We just set a higher bar for ourselves to match that of the top teams.

“We want to keep heading in the direction we’re heading and finish strongly to lead into a good season 2018.”

Carse said there were a number of strong contributors who continue to have outstanding seasons.

“Young Riley Arnold was fantastic, his last three to four weeks have been fantastic,” he said.

“Daniel Seehusen was probably our best, he’s just been a rock down there in defence, and Cam Spence running through the midfield was really good.”

Camperdown takes on Port Fairy next weekend, a game Carse said will be anything but easy.

“It’s a really tough one,” he said.

“They’re obviously in the top couple of sides, but in saying that, we’ve matched up on them really well the last couple of years so we’ll be going into the game confident ourselves we can come away with the points.”

In other grades, Camperdown reserves went down to South Warrnambool 9.13 (67) to 3.3 (21).

Nick Hose, Ben Reid and Lewis Iversen booted Camperdown’s majors while Mitch Danahay, Shane Morgan and Brett Ryan were named as the Magpies’ best.

In the under 18.5s, Camperdown was heavily beaten by South Warrnambool, losing 24.20 (164) to 3.2 (20).

Jack Smith booted two goals for the Magpies, while Charlie Brett, Jacob Fowler and Dominic Cunningham were named in the best.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s under 16s suffered a loss in the final round to minor premiers South Warrnambool.

The Magpies went down 5.13 (43) to 4.4 (28) to finish third overall and head into a qualifying final with second placed Hamilton Kangaroos next weekend.

Against the Roosters, Angus Gordon booted two goals while Jake Sinnott, Robert McInnes and Issac Fowler were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s under 14s season came to a close with an 87-point loss to South Warrnambool.

Hamish Sinnott booted Camperdown’s only goal in the 14.13 (97) to 1.4 (10) defeat, and was named best for the Magpies alongside Toby Fleming and Noah Sinnott.