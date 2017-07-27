Momentum grows for lake road rally

MOMENTUM appears to be growing for a rally planned at Lake Bullen Merri later this month calling for the waterway’s former access road to be reopened.

Organiser Philip Russell said public feedback had been “nothing but supportive”.

“Anyone I speak to about the lake road seems to be very passionate about wanting it reopened again,” he said.

“Not one person has said they don’t want it reopened.

“I’m also getting a lot of offers of help to organise the rally, to conduct letter drops and to work towards a solution in the long-term.”

Mr Russell said he had advised both Member for Wannon Dan Tehan and Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan of the planned rally.

“They have both been in direct contact with me and advised that they are aware of the issue and are willing to discuss the situation further,” he said.

“That’s a great sign, it already means that the politicians are listening and thinking about what can be done.”

The community rally has been scheduled for 10am on Sunday, July 30 at the lake’s South Beach Reserve.

Mr Russell said the rally was not designed to be a political protest.

“It’s more about coming together as a community to show that after all these years the lake road issue hasn’t gone away and that the road is still something everyone wants to see opened again,” he said.

“We understand that the landowners are part of the community too and don’t want to send a message that this is an ‘us’ against ‘them’ issue.

“This is an issue where we all have to work together to achieve a good outcome.”

Mr Russell encouraged people to carpool for the event.

“Invite your neighbours, friends or elderly relatives along to join in,” he said.

“Let’s make it a real community day.”

The Lake Bullen Merri road was closed in late 2011 after the then Department of Sustainability and Environment (now the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning) refused to continue to cover public liability insurance costs for the landholders involved.