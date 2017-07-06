Magpies return to winners’ list

A STEADY and composed last quarter effort from Camperdown’s open netballers resulted in a much needed win against Terang Mortlake on Saturday.

Pushed from the very start, the Magpies held their heads to record the 44-40 win over the Bloods and maintain third place on the league ladder by percentage.

The home side found themselves down by two goals at the main break, before levelling at 34-all with a quarter to play.

Leading by example in her 250th game, goal keeper Emma Wright was instrumental in grabbing crucial turnovers, which earned her best on court honours in her milestone match.

Emily Finch with 29 goals and Emily Stephens were also named in the best.

Fifteen year-old Krystal Baker stepped up from 17 and under level to fill the void of the unavailable Jaymie Finch, and proved she is a star on the rise netting 11 goals at goal attack.

Terang Mortlake were too strong for Camperdown’s division one team with an eight goal victory 45-37.

The Bloods came out strongly and were four goals in front at quarter time and six up by the main break.

Camperdown made positional changes in the second half but were unable to peg back the deficit.

Anna Fry was named best on court, Olivia Henzen and Caitlin Hall also played strong games.

The Magpies’ division two team again faded in the last quarter to go down 23-22.

Camperdown had led the majority of the game but could not string four consistent quarters together.

Eleven goals from Kayla Hallyburton saw her produce a best on court performance with Caroline Costello and Sarah McInnes also named in the best.

The division three team got off to a great start and were level at quarter time.

Terang Mortlake upped the ante in the second term and continued to build the lead at each break, before eventually prevailing 33-18.

Defender Rose Messer played another solid game earning best on court.

April Meade’s consistency and Cally O’Shannessy’s 11 goals saw them also named among the best.

The 17 and under side ran out five goal winners in another solid performance, 41-36.

The first half did not go Camperdown’s way and it left them trailing by three goals at half-time, 29-26.

The young Magpies took it up a gear in the second half to be three goals up at the final change, in what proved to be a low-scoring half.

Olivia Henzen showed a return to form after an ankle injury and was named among the best with Sophie Swayn and Krystal Baker.

Camperdown’s 15 and under side went down 25-22, in what was one of their better performances this season.

Ava Nolan was in form shooting 13 goals, while Zali Searle and Taylah Best were also valuable.

In the 13 and under match, Camperdown came up against an undefeated Terang Mortlake unit, going down 23-13.

Jaime Castledine shot eight goals while Eliza Fleming played a best on court role, well supported by Ruby Conheady and Mary Place.

On Sunday, the under 16s enjoyed a bye round while the under 14s took to the court, narrowly losing to Terang Mortlake 10-8.

The Magpies were down by five goals at three quarter time, but came home strongly to nearly steal the points.

Grace Bone, Matilda Pollard and Gemma Molan were named in the best, with Tayla Kavenagh scoring five goals and Ella Sadler three.