Magpies outgunned by Cobden

CAMPERDOWN sunk to its fifth straight loss on the weekend, this time to rivals Cobden as the Magpies wasted early opportunities.

Camperdown booted just one goal in the first half to trail by 52 points at half-time.

The Magpies had more opportunities in the third term but could not convert, booting 1.6 to the Bombers’ 3.0.

Trailing by 58 points at the final break, the Magpies continued to fight, booting three last quarter goals to outscore the Bombers.

It was a case of too little, too late however, with Camperdown losing 14.7 (91) to 5.13 (43).

Jordan Bain was the only multiple goal kicker with two majors, while Daniel Seehusen, Riley Arnold and coach Phil Carse were named among the Magpies’ best.

The loss meant the Magpies sit 20 points behind fifth with the Hampden league finalists all but set in stone.

Camperdown faces premiership hopefuls South Warrnambool and Port Fairy in the next fortnight before finishing off the season with fellow bottom five sides Portland, Hamilton Kangaroos and Warrnambool.

Camperdown reserves battled away to a seven-point win over Cobden in a see-sawing match.

The Magpies led by four points at quarter time, trailed by two at the main break and headed into the final term a point down.

However, they finished the stronger of the teams, booting 1.3 to 0.1 to win 7.9 (51) to 6.8 (44).

Jeremy Lucas booted two goals while Luke O’Neil, Harrison Hunkin and Mitchell Walsh were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s under 18.5s were no match for a strong Cobden outfit, losing 34.15 (219) to 0.0 (0).

Jacob Fowler, Ben Hutson and James Henry were named as the Magpies’ best in the defeat.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s under 16s enjoyed a 20-point victory over Cobden.

The Magpies booted the only three goals of the first quarter and then extended their lead to 29 points by the main break.

Camperdown booted the only two goals of the third term to lead by 43 points at the final break before Cobden made the scoreline respectable with a four goals to zero term.

Camperdown won 7.10 (52) to 5.2 (32) as Angus Gordon and Henry Hocking booted two goals each while Leigh Ball, Sidney Bradshaw and Lachie Stephenson were named among the best.

In the under 14s, Camperdown succumbed to Cobden by 14 points.

The Magpies trailed by 11 points at the first break but hit back with three goals to two in the second term to cut the deficit to six points.

Cobden took control once again in the third term to extend its lead to 26 points before Camperdown rallied in the final term booting two goals.

It was not enough however, with the Magpies going down 6.10 (46) to 5.2 (32).

Bailey McDonald booted two goals while Hamish Sinnott, Dominic Absalom and Toby Fleming were named among the Magpies’ best.