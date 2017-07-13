Magpies head to Bushfield

CAMPERDOWN will travel to Bushfield Recreation Reserve for its round 12 Hampden league clash with the surging North Warrnambool Eagles.

Fresh from a league-wide bye, the Magpies are set to meet an Eagles outfit in red-hot form.

The two teams last met in round three, with the Eagles demolishing Camperdown at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval to the tune of 83 points.

That was the Eagles first win of the season, and only victory in the opening five games.

Since beginning with a 1-4 record, the Eagles have dropped just one match since May 20 and are one of the competition’s form teams.

Camperdown has been winless since round eight and have not claimed the four points at Bushfield since 2012.

North Warrnambool currently find themselves in fifth position on the ladder, two games clear of the chasing pack which is headed up by Terang Mortlake.

It is expected to be a tough outing all round for the Magpies’ footballers, with both North Warrnambool’s reserves and under 18.5 sides sitting undefeated on top of their respective ladders.

On the netball court, the third placed Magpies are set to take on second placed North Warrnambool.

While Koroit has left the pack behind with just over a third of the season remaining, the battle is very much heating up for the double chance come finals.

The Magpies will take some confidence from a 45-44 round three victory over the Eagles, however are likely to take in a vastly different structured line-up from that day.