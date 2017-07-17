Magpies fade against North

DESPITE another strong first half showing, Camperdown’s senior footballers were overrun by the North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.

The Magpies led by 10 points at half-time, before a devastating 10-goal third quarter blitz from North Warrnambool ended any hopes of an upset victory.

The Eagles found a focal point up forward, with Jarryd Lewis booting six goals in a best on ground performance.

A 14 goals to five second half saw the home side prevail by 48 points.

Isaac Stephens lead the goalkicking with four, while Riley Arnold and Mitch McLaughlin both kicked two majors.

Riley Arnold was named best on ground for his side, while Isaac Stephens, Cameron Spence, Jesse Gallichan, Daniel Seehusen and Luke Clarke also contributed.

The Eagles now find themselves within two games of third spot, and the same margin clear of sixth placed Terang Mortlake.

For Camperdown, they can still influence the finals structure, with matches against finals-bound Cobden, South Warrnambool and Port Fairy over the next three weeks.

In reserves football, Camperdown were always going to be up against it facing the undefeated Eagles.

Big man Grant Place was the Magpies’ shining light, managing three goals in a 73-point defeat.

The news was even worse at under 18.5 level, as Camperdown were held scoreless until the final term.

The Eagles ran rampant in a crushing 153-point defeat of the visiting Magpies, booting 10 goals in the first half and 11 in the second to remain two and a half games clear on top of the ladder.